Workshop: Illustrate Your Way Into the New Jewish Year

Starts on Mon, Aug 16, 2021 2:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Tickets ($25) here.

Learn how to illustrate words that inspire you and bring them to life, just in time for the High Holidays.

Note: This is a 90-minute course running on Monday, 8/16/2021 @ 2pm-3:30pm PDT. Upon completed registration, your Zoom invitation will be emailed to you 7 days prior to the start time.

ONLINE: At a time of deep reflection, right before the new Jewish year, join us from home to create the perfect treasure to inspire your loved ones!

In this workshop, you will learn how to bring words to life by creating a visual interpretation of your favorite poem, short text–or your own writing–about renewal, the new world, promises for the year or forgiveness.

Materials: watercolor, acrylic paint, or pastels, pencil with eraser, Sharpie pen, paper, paper towels and water cup.