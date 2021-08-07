Workshop: What Would You Do If You Weren’t Afraid?

Starts on Wed, Aug 11, 2021 12:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Right in time for the new Jewish Year and inspired by Jewish wisdom, join Michal Oshman into a journey of self-discovery.

Note: This is 60-minute course running on Wednesday, 8/11/2021 @ 12pm-1pm PDT. Upon completed registration, your Zoom invitation will be emailed to you 7 days prior to the start time.

The High Holidays are a time of renewal, as well as the moment to remember the power of forgiveness, and how we need to forgive ourselves so we may grow and overcome hardship. In her recent book, acclaimed coach, author and Head of Culture at TikTok Michal Oshman proposes a path to a journey of self-discovery, driven by Jewish wisdom.

Join this workshop to learn more about her unique personal growth methodology and how Jewish teachings can empower and help you find your courage.

