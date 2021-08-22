World AI & RPA Show – MENA

Wed, Aug 25, 2021 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Leveraging AI to enable the market leaders of tomorrow to make a difference in MENA’s bid to become a global powerhouse for emerging technologies.

What Is World AI Show?

World AI Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world.

As part of the world tour, this MENA edition is virtually gathering pre-qualified CIOs, CEOs, CTOs, Heads of AI, Chief Digital Officers, Heads of Innovation and International AI and RPA experts from the industry.

The show features exciting keynotes, enterprise use-case presentations, product showcase, panel discussions and tech talks to discuss the latest challenges for the sector arising out of the pandemic situation. Witness next-gen AI and RPA solutions from global leaders and explore its relevance and impact on your organisation.

Discussion Topics:

Preparing for the next evolution of AI as a driver for business success

Building the business strategy for AI across the enterprise

Aligning organisational structure to deploy at scale

RPA and AI implementation: Challenges and Opportunities

Leveraging Intelligent Automation to tackle issues of compliance and big data

Improving Customer Experience with RPA and AI

AI and the future of Smart Drones

Developing long-term growth through unlocking the value from legacy data systems

