Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
World AI & RPA Show – MENA
Mideast Streets
Artificial Intelligence
MENA
robotic process automation
robotics

World AI & RPA Show – MENA

The Media Line Staff
08/22/2021

Wed, Aug 25, 2021 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Register here.

Leveraging AI to enable the market leaders of tomorrow to make a difference in MENA’s bid to become a global powerhouse for emerging technologies.

What Is World AI Show?

World AI Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world.

As part of the world tour, this MENA edition is virtually gathering pre-qualified CIOs, CEOs, CTOs, Heads of AI, Chief Digital Officers, Heads of Innovation and International AI and RPA experts from the industry.

The show features exciting keynotes, enterprise use-case presentations, product showcase, panel discussions and tech talks to discuss the latest challenges for the sector arising out of the pandemic situation. Witness next-gen AI and RPA solutions from global leaders and explore its relevance and impact on your organisation.

Discussion Topics:

  • Preparing for the next evolution of AI as a driver for business success
  • Building the business strategy for AI across the enterprise
  • Aligning organisational structure to deploy at scale
  • RPA and AI implementation: Challenges and Opportunities
  • Leveraging Intelligent Automation to tackle issues of compliance and big data
  • Improving Customer Experience with RPA and AI
  • AI and the future of Smart Drones
  • Developing long-term growth through unlocking the value from legacy data systems

NOTE: Participation at this event is subject to pre-qualification. Please register for your free pass by visiting the event website: Free Delegate Pass

For Sponsorship opportunities, please submit the inquiry form by visiting the page: Sponsor Inquiry

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.