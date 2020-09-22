World AI Show – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Date and time: Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 9 am to 5 pm Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Enabling a Technologically Advanced and Diversified Kingdom

Focusing on initiatives to aggressively push the nation forward towards achieving its AI prospects, in line with vision 2030’s goals.

About World AI Show

World AI Show is virtually hosting elite tech leaders from across the Kingdom and will bring together global AI experts and tech innovators to ignite dialogues, transformative insights, tangible outcomes and fruitful partnerships.

Witness powerful keynotes, workshops, use-case presentations, product exhibitions, panel discussions and tech talks to find solutions for issues and trends within the AI & RPA space.