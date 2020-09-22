Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

World AI Show – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Mideast Streets
Artificial Intelligence
Saudi Arabia

World AI Show – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The Media Line Staff
09/22/2020

Date and time: Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 9 am to 5 pm Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Enabling a Technologically Advanced and Diversified Kingdom

Focusing on initiatives to aggressively push the nation forward towards achieving its AI prospects, in line with vision 2030’s goals.

About World AI Show

World AI Show is virtually hosting elite tech leaders from across the Kingdom and will bring together global AI experts and tech innovators to ignite dialogues, transformative insights, tangible outcomes and fruitful partnerships.

Witness powerful keynotes, workshops, use-case presentations, product exhibitions, panel discussions and tech talks to find solutions for issues and trends within the AI & RPA space.

