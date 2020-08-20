Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Streets
Science
engineering
technology
conference
Egypt

World Conference on Science, Engineering and Technology

The Media Line Staff
08/20/2020

Date, time and place: September 10-11, 2020, Hotel Pavillon Winter Luxor, Luxor, Egypt

Detailed information here.

World Conference on Science, Engineering and Technology provides an opportunity to research scholars, delegates and students to interact and share their experience and knowledge in technology application. It will provide an excellent international forum for sharing knowledge and results in Science Engineering and Technology. The aim of the Conference is to provide a platform to the researchers and practitioners from both academia as well as industry to meet the shared cutting-edge development in the field.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.