Date, time and place: September 10-11, 2020, Hotel Pavillon Winter Luxor, Luxor, Egypt

Detailed information here.

World Conference on Science, Engineering and Technology provides an opportunity to research scholars, delegates and students to interact and share their experience and knowledge in technology application. It will provide an excellent international forum for sharing knowledge and results in Science Engineering and Technology. The aim of the Conference is to provide a platform to the researchers and practitioners from both academia as well as industry to meet the shared cutting-edge development in the field.