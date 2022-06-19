The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
World Refugee Day 2022: A Conversation with Rehan Ali and Marwa Zamir
Mideast Streets
Refugees
UNHCR

World Refugee Day 2022: A Conversation with Rehan Ali and Marwa Zamir

The Media Line Staff
06/19/2022

Mon, Jun 20, 2022 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM Irish Standard Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

A Conversation with Rehan Ali (filmmaker, Water Under the Bridge) and Marwa Zamir (UNHCR Irish Refugee Advisory Board).

About this event

Organised and hosted by Andrew Clarke and Rita Sakr (MU English), this webinar is generously supported by MU Office of the VP for Equality and Diversity, and is a collaboration with MU Sanctuary committee and the Irish Network for Middle Eastern and North African Studies

Rehan Ali graduated with a BSc in Neuroscience and is currently studying for his MSc in Bioinformatics and Computational Biology at University College Cork. After arriving in Ireland from Pakistan in 2005 he spent his childhood in a Direct Provision centre called Bridgewater House in Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary. Living under Direct Provision for ten and a half years, he developed a deep fascination with storytelling and film. During this time, he joined The Tudor Artisan Hub, an independent dynamic arts collective based in Carrick-on-Suir that allowed him to write, direct and edit his own student films. In 2015 Rehan, along with the Tudor Artisan Hub, founded a community-based amateur film production company ‘Studio42’. From 2015 to 2019 ‘Studio42’ produced 6 short films largely funded by Culture Night, the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and the Creative Ireland Programme in association with Tipperary County Council. His work is published in Correspondences and The Stinging Fly Magazine, for which he was awarded a Narrative of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award by UCC. Rehan most recently won the Virgin Media Discovers Short Film Competition for his script “Water Under the Bridge” that he went on to direct for Virgin Media Television and Virgin Media on Demand, premiering at the 2022 Dublin International Film Festival.

Marwa Zamir is from Kabul, Afghanistan. She came to Ireland in 2016 with her family and spent 3 years in Direct Provision. She received her refugee status in 2019 and is planning to study Law starting 2022. Marwa is passionate about using her voice to help others and to advocate for improvements for people who are seeking protection in Ireland. Marwa was nominated for a Mayo Garda Youth Award in 2019 for her community work with Foróige. She contributed a part of her story to Correspondences: An Anthology to Call for an End to Direct Provision (2019). She has been invited to read her work at various events (including a meeting with President Higgins) and gave an interview on the RTE Arena radio show. She is a volunteer with Foróige Youth Club, a Youth leader within the Irish Refugee Council Youth Project and currently undertaking the Silver Award Gaisce (presidential award). Marwa was recently appointed to the UNHCR Refugee Advisory Board. The Board’s aim is to ensure that the voices of refugees are heard in policy decisions that affect them; in doing so, it will discuss issues that affect their communities and propose solutions to them. Marwa has also worked with the Zamir Foundation, an Afghan NGO working to fight food poverty in Afghanistan.

Attendees will receive a Zoom link prior to the event.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.