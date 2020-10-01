Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

World’s Jewish Museum Virtual Trip

The Media Line Staff
10/01/2020

Date and time: Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 6 pm Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7) and Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 7 pm Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

Background and information about the event with sponsorship and ticket levels are available here.

The World’s Jewish Museum in Tel Aviv, Israel will host a virtual event on Tuesday, October 13 (for North Americans) and Wednesday, October 14 (for Europeans and Israelis) where there will be a virtual flight to Israel on El Al Airlines to have a preview of the museum, which is designed by renowned architect Frank Gehry. The captain of the flight will be Howie Mandel, who will be joined by a number of special guests (tour guides) such as Jason Alexander, Mayim Bialik, David Steinberg and Rabbi David Wolpe. Please consider joining us by either becoming a sponsor or purchasing one or more tickets. There will be some surprises for those who tune in live.

