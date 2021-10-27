Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Writing Palestine: A Roundtable
Mideast Streets
writing
Palestine

Writing Palestine: A Roundtable

The Media Line Staff
10/28/2021

Wed, Oct 27, 2021 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Join the Society for Socialist Studies for this roundtable discussion between prominent authors who write on Palestine.

About this event

Writing Palestine: A Roundtable

Again, Palestine has moved to the centre stage of international politics – Israel engaging in periodic rounds of bombing in Gaza, the United States announcing that it will now consider Israeli settlements on the West Bank as not in violation of International Law. Yet most major political parties ignore or bypass these issues – or worse, take measures to create a chilly climate around even raising a discussion of the rights of the Palestinians. This roundtable brings together authors whose books are part of the necessary work to challenge this silencing. The authors will reflect on some of the lessons and challenges they have experienced in “Writing Palestine” and discuss the core arguments of their books.

Roundtable Speakers

Yasmeen Abu-Laban, Department of Political Studies, University of Alberta and Abigail B. Bakan, Department of Social Justice Education, OISE, University of Toronto

Co-authors, Israel, Palestine and the Politics of Race

Ghada Ageel, Department of Political Science, University of Alberta

Co-editor, Women’s Voices from Gaza (series)

Justin Podur, Faculty of Environmental Studies, York University

Author, Siegebreakers

Gregory Shupak, Media Studies, University of Guelph

Author, The Wrong Story: Palestine, Israel and the Media

Suzanne Weiss, Independent Researcher

Author, Holocaust to Resistance, My Journey

Chaired by Paul Kellogg, Athabasca University

To Access the Event:

After registering, you can access the event a number of ways:

  1. If you have an eventbrite account, you can view your tickets by selecting “My Tickets” from the dropdown menu at the right-hand side of the webpage. Select this event, then to the right-hand side select “View Links” then “Zoom Access”
  2. If you do not have an eventbrite account, please following the instructions above, but by following the “View and manage your order online” link at the bottom of your registration confirmation email.
  3. All registrants will be emailed 24 hours then 1 hour before the beginning of the event with a direct link to the Zoom session. If you register less than one hour before the event, please email Megan at membershipsocialiststudies@gmail.com if you would like a direct link sent.

If you have any other questions about accessing the event, please email Megan at membershipsocialiststudies@gmail.com.

About the Society for Socialist Studies

Presented by the Society for Socialist Studies. This event is free for all, but we do ask that you consider becoming a member of the Society. Please visit our website, here, for more information on membership.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.