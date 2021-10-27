Wed, Oct 27, 2021 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Join the Society for Socialist Studies for this roundtable discussion between prominent authors who write on Palestine.

Writing Palestine: A Roundtable

Again, Palestine has moved to the centre stage of international politics – Israel engaging in periodic rounds of bombing in Gaza, the United States announcing that it will now consider Israeli settlements on the West Bank as not in violation of International Law. Yet most major political parties ignore or bypass these issues – or worse, take measures to create a chilly climate around even raising a discussion of the rights of the Palestinians. This roundtable brings together authors whose books are part of the necessary work to challenge this silencing. The authors will reflect on some of the lessons and challenges they have experienced in “Writing Palestine” and discuss the core arguments of their books.

Roundtable Speakers

Yasmeen Abu-Laban, Department of Political Studies, University of Alberta and Abigail B. Bakan, Department of Social Justice Education, OISE, University of Toronto

Co-authors, Israel, Palestine and the Politics of Race

Ghada Ageel, Department of Political Science, University of Alberta

Co-editor, Women’s Voices from Gaza (series)

Justin Podur, Faculty of Environmental Studies, York University

Author, Siegebreakers

Gregory Shupak, Media Studies, University of Guelph

Author, The Wrong Story: Palestine, Israel and the Media

Suzanne Weiss, Independent Researcher

Author, Holocaust to Resistance, My Journey

Chaired by Paul Kellogg, Athabasca University

About the Society for Socialist Studies

About the Society for Socialist Studies

Presented by the Society for Socialist Studies.