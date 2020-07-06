Date and time: Monday, July 13, 2020, 6 to 7 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Three writers from Palestine explore their work and stories about Gaza, Ramallah and East Jerusalem. In association with Comma Press.

Writing about life in a city can be a rich and fulfilling experience. It ties you to a place, where what you write can shape both your identity and how other people spend their days. It gives you ownership.

Yet, when we talk about Palestine, when we think of words written about Gaza, Ramallah and East Jerusalem, there is an added layer of friction. Palestine is a physical place, but one with a global identity, which changes whether you are “inside” or “outside.”

In this unique event, we gather three writers to explore the challenge of writing about the Palestinian city, both in fact and fiction. How do you decide where to set your story, how do you build you “nameless” city? How does Palestine’s vast diaspora impact on this writing?

Chaired by Ra Page from Comma Press, Writing the Palestinian City will be a passionate and reflective discussion exploring the fundamental partnership between identity and the written word.

Author bios: