Wed, Apr 7, 2021 5:00 PM - Tue, Apr 20, 2021 6:00 PM Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Learn how to prepare quick, traditional foods from around the world–taught by home cooks! This month we celebrate the foods of Ramadan.

About this Event

About this Event

This is a virtual event that will take place on the first Wednesday of each month, at 5pm-6pm.

It is open to adults and children (children under 12 must have adult supervision).

Food is a source of many things–pride, comfort, memories, (oh! and…) nourishment.

At a time when out-of-home dining options are becoming more and more limited, people are discovering (or rediscovering) their home cooking skills.

Yallah! Let’s Cook! is a series of cooking adventures that will take you around the world via food. With a different cuisine highlighted each month, you will join home cooks as they guide you through the process of cooking/baking their traditional foods.

All recipes will be easy, quick, affordable (5 BD or less = $15), and delicious.

This month features the foods of Ramadan

Interested in Sharing?

If you are interested in sharing at a future event, fill out this form with your information and ideas. Two weeks before the event, we will reach out to confirm your place.

Submit A Cuisine Idea