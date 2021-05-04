Wed, May 5, 2021 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Learn how to prepare quick, traditional foods from around the world–taught by home cooks! This month features Summer Fruit Cobbler

About this Event

This is a virtual event that will take place on the first Wednesday of each month, at 5pm-6pm. This month’s episode will be at, 4pm-5pm.

It is open to adults and children (children under 12 must have adult supervision).

Food is a source of many things–pride, comfort, memories, (oh! and…) nourishment.

At a time when out-of-home dining options are becoming more and more limited, people are discovering (or rediscovering) their home cooking skills.

Yallah! Let’s Cook! is a series of cooking adventures that will take you around the world via food. With a different cuisine highlighted each month, you will join home cooks as they guide you through the process of cooking/baking their traditional foods.

All recipes will be easy, quick, affordable (5 BD or less = $15), and delicious.

This month features Grade 3 RVIS student Madison Waudby and her Summer Fruit Cobbler with Vanilla Sauce

Interested in Sharing?

If you are interested in sharing at a future event, fill out this form with your information and ideas. Two weeks before the event, we will reach out to confirm your place.

Submit A Cuisine Idea