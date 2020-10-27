Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Yallah!! Let’s Cook!
Mideast Streets
cooking
food
Bahrain

Yallah!! Let’s Cook!

The Media Line Staff
10/27/2020

Date and time: Wed, Nov 4, 2020, 5-6 PM Arabian Standard Time (UTC+3)

Tickets here.

Learn how to prepare quick, budget-conscious traditional foods from around the world – taught by home cooks!

This is a virtual event that will take place on the first Wednesday of each month, at 5pm-6pm.

It is open to adults and children (children under 12 must have adult supervision).

Food is a source of many things – pride, comfort, memories, (oh! and…) nourishment.

At a time when out of home dining options are becoming more and more limited, people are discovering (or rediscovering) their home cooking skills.

Yallah! Let’s Cook! is a series of cooking adventures that will take you around the world via food. With a different cuisine highlighted each month, you will join a home cook as they guide you through the process of cooking/baking their traditional foods.

All recipes will be easy, quick, affordable (5 Bahraini dinars or less = $15), and delicious.

This month featuring Hanadi Rustom and her much loved Bahraini Pistachio Cake and Karak.

Interested in Sharing?

If you are interested in sharing at a future event, fill out this form with your information and ideas. Two weeks before the event, we will reach out to confirm your place.

Submit A Cuisine Idea

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.