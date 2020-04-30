Yasser Arafat Museum Virtual Tour

As the world combats the coronavirus pandemic and museums and galleries have been closed to the public, Yasser Arafat Museum is pleased to offer a virtual tour that is accessible to all on smartphones, tablets and computers.

Quarantine may be tedious but you can go beyond the confines of your homes and still maintain social distancing through virtually visiting Yasser Arafat Museum and exploring the permanent exhibits including the siege floor, the Resource Center and Exhibition Hall.

We hope you will enjoy this virtual tour and will plan a real visit to the museum when we reopen! In the meantime, stay safe, stay well, and do stay home!

You can access the link to the virtual tour here.