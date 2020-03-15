Yemen: Remembering 5 Years of War (WEBINAR)

Yemen has been facing one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world. This crisis, leaving millions on the brink of famine, killing hundreds of thousands of innocents civilians is completely man-made by a conflict in which the United States is involved illegally. By supporting the repressive Saudi regime, the U.S. is enabling the Saudi-led war on Yemen—and with Trump in office, that support has only increased.

Next month marks FIVE years of war in Yemen!

Join us for a recorded discussion as we remember five years of war in Yemen with Yemeni-Americans who’ve been resisting war in their families homeland on March 25, 2020, moderated by Jehan Hakim, chair of the Yemeni Alliance Committee (YAC), with Shireen Al-Adeimi, Professor at University of Michigan, Hanan Yahya, YAC organizer from MI, Aisha Jumaan, founder of Yemen Relief and Reconstruction Foundation and Somia Elrowmeim, New York organizer and Action Corps NYC board member.

If you’d like to catch up:

How will you remember five years of war in Yemen? PLEASE let us know! #YEMENCANTWAIT

