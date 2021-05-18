Yemeni Female Poetry

Wed, 19 May 2021 15:00 - 16:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

As part of the Yemen in Conflict project, LAAF in partnership with Writing on the Wall brings together four Yemeni female poets.

Yemen in Conflict is an ongoing project between LAAF, the University of Liverpool and the University of Leeds. The project has involved people who are passionate about Yemen, its poetry and spoken word. Through several workshops that took place throughout the UK and Yemeni community, a series of commissioned poem films and a documentary film, the project was designed to inform people globally about Yemen and its conflict through poetry and art.

At this digital event, the four poets will have an opportunity to share their poetry and experiences and to listen to each other in front of a live audience.

Each of the four poets will read two of her favourite poems that she has created about the conflict in Yemen. The event will be moderated by a Yemeni female in the UK so that she can direct questions from the audience to the relevant poet either in Yemen or the UK. At the end of the event there will be a Q&A session.

Please note: Poets will speak in both English and Arabic.

Artist Biographies

Amerah Saleh is a spoken word artist born and bred from Birmingham. Her Muslim Yemeni roots give her space to get lost and found on multiple occasions between identity. She is the Co-Founder of Verve Poetry Press and a General Manager at Beatfreeks. Amerah has performed all around Europe and has released her first collection called “I Am Not From Here” in April 2018. Her work touches on identity, womanhood, religion and the obscure idea of belonging only to one place.

Amina Atiq is a Yemeni-scouse published poet, award-winning community activist and performance artist. A BBC Words First 2019 Finalist and Young Associate for Curious Minds. Poet in Residence for Queensland Poetry Festival 2020-21 and Metal Southend. She is currently writing her solo show, Broken Biscuits to explore her grandmother’s 1970s Yemeni-British household. In 2020, she produced a short documentary, Unheard Voices, commissioned by DadaFest capturing the stories of Yemeni shopkeepers in Liverpool. Unheard Voices was later broadcasted on Belgees TV and translated in Arabic. She is working on a new online and print project, Scouse Pilgrimage commissioned by Unity Theatre. Upcoming publications found at Sutton Manor, Speaking Volumes and Cordite Poetry Review.

Maliha Al-Asaadi is a poet and writer in Sana’a, Yemen. She is the Executive Director of the Wujoh Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation working for peace in Yemen. She is also President of the Salam Foundation for Humanitarian Response and Development. Her publications include: “A woman’s identity” (2006), “Windows of silence” (2009) and “So the clouds told me” (2020).

Maysoon Aleryani is an award-winning poet and journalist from Yemen. She was born in Sana’a. Her publications include “Tricks” (2016), “The Mysterious side of paradise” (2013), “Madad” (2010), “I’ll Penetrate the Sky” (2009). Her awards include “Tulliola- Renato Filippelli” Poetry prize, Italy (2021), “Al-Maqaleh prize for Arabic literature – poetry” (2013). She holds the title of poetry in the Arab World (2010) through a referendum by Poets without borders league and the “President’s Prize for Young Poets” (2009)

Moderator: Nawal Al-Maghafi is an award-winning BBC Special Correspondent. She has been reporting on the Middle East since 2012. Over the past six years, she has been one of the few journalists conducting firsthand reporting of the ongoing conflict in Yemen; travelling extensively throughout the country.