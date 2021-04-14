Yom Ha’atzmaut: A Virtual Celebration of Israel From Near and Far
Register here.
Enjoy three days of virtual events!
- Thursday, April 15 • 6 PM – JFNA Yom Ha’atzmaut Celebration
- Friday, April 16 • 12 PM – Humans of Tel Aviv
- Sunday, April 18 • 10 AM – Israel’s Lone Soldiers: Searching for Jewish Identity with Photo Essayist Brant Slomovic. View his work here.
- Sunday, April 18 • 2PM – Of Two Minds: A Conversation with Comedian Elise Cole (US) & Meytal Ben Shlush (Israel)
- Sunday, April 18 • 5 PM – Jewish Rock Radio Presents: All-Star Yom Ha’atzmaut Celebration
All events are FREE.
Presented in partnership with the Minnesota JCC, the St. Paul Jewish Federation, the Israel Center of the Minneapolis Jewish Federation, JCRC and Partnership 2gether + Jewish Agency for Israel.
For questions, contact Steve Mintz at stevem@minnesotajcc.org / 952.381.3436