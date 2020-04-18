Yom Hashoah: A Virtual Commemoration in Learning

Date and time: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 10 am to 4 pm Pacific Daylight Time

Join the Jewish Family and Children’s Services Holocaust Center and HaMaqom | The Place for a very special day of learning in honor of Holocaust remembrance. Zikaron B’Salon, which translates literally into “remembrance in the living room,” is an annual event that takes place in private homes in Israel on Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Memorial Day. This year we will be online in your home, connected via the internet with many other homes, creating a virtual community of remembrance.

Attend one or all sessions.

SCHEDULE

10 am | JFCS Holocaust Center Wiliam J. Lowenberg Speakers Bureau

Anita, Holocaust Survivor

11 am | From Darkness to Light: The World of the Survivors, Marking the 75th Anniversary of Liberation

Fred Rosenbaum, HaMaqom | The Place

1 pm | Visions of Truth, Smuggled Out of Hell: The Secret Resistance of the Artists of Terezin

Rabbi Peretz Wolf-Prusan, HaMaqom | The Place

2 pm | JFCS Holocaust Center Wiliam J. Lowenberg Speakers Bureau

Ezra, Third Generation Holocaust Survivor

3 pm | Unsolved Mysteries of the Holocaust

Jason Harris, HaMaqom | The Place

Also – we invite you to join us for our Yom HaShoah Community Commemoration: WE REMEMBER on Monday, April 20 from 4 to 7 pm for a reading of the names and community Yizkor service with participating clergy from San Francisco synagogues and the Israeli consul general.

4 to 6 pm – Virtual Reading of the Names* on a continuous cycle

(*To remember loved ones on this day, please submit their names here.)

6 to 6:45 pm – Virtual Memorial Commemoration and Program

If you would like to make a tribute in memory of a loved one to support Holocaust education

For more information, please visit the JFCS Holocaust Center website.

The Holocaust Center of Jewish Family and Children’s Services is dedicated to remembrance, research, documentation, and education about the Holocaust. As Northern California’s primary resource for education about the Holocaust and other genocides, our work increases awareness about Jewish history and the causes and consequences of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry. Through a deeper understanding of the Holocaust and patterns of genocide, our goal is to inspire moral courage and social responsibility in future generations.