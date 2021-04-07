Yom Hashoah Remembrance Memorial

Starts on Wed, Apr 7, 2021 7:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Join Club Z NY for a Holocaust Remembrance Day Memorial.

About this Event

Club Z NY is inviting all of its families and friends to a Yom Hashoah ceremony on the beach in Brooklyn.

We will meet at our clubhouse at 7 PM on Wednesday, April 7, and walk over to the beach together at sundown for our ceremony. Once at the beach, we will recite kaddish as a community, and our teens and their families will have the opportunity to share their personal Holocaust connections, stories, and actions they take to never forget.

Following the ceremony, we will have light food and drinks available for our teens and their families at the clubhouse.

*Please note it is 1 ticket/person (e.g., if you have a party of 4 please get 4 tickets).