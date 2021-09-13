Yom Kippur 2021 – September 15-16

Wed, Sep 15, 2021 6:30 PM - Thu, Sep 16, 2021 4:30 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Yom Kippur 5782: Renewing Our Lives in a Community of Love

All services are livestreamed to Zoom

Service Leaders: Jhos Singer | Julie Batz | Lior Tsarfaty | Kiki Lipsett (Erev YK)

Yom Kippur Morning

Service Leaders: Lior Tsarfaty | Laura Goldman | Jeffrey Kessler

Erev Yom Kippur

Forgiveness flows from humility; the cracking open of our hardened shells

Wednesday, September 15 @ 6:30pm: Personal growth begins when we open to the message and melody of Kol Nidre, the compelling acknowledgment of our transgressions as human beings. Then a gentle shift into the Selichot forgiveness prayers, a passage that calls on us to be as generous toward ourselves as we are to one another. This gate may creak as we push it open. It has been a while since we were surrounded by friends and fellow travelers on the compassionate path toward wholeness.

Yom Kippur Morning

The inward journey is one of compassion

Thursday, September 16 @ 10:30am: The journey inward continues as we enter the courtyard of the Contemplative Service. Our inner work will be supported with beautiful chants, soulful music, extended periods of silence, and gifts of deep insight.

Yizkor & Neilah

Yizkor: A gentle shift from grief to purpose as we heal together

Thursday, September 16 @ 5:30pm: The personal gate of honoring the memory of those who have died is a compelling and necessary passage for our own growth. We have experienced much loss and may feel shaken and uncertain about the future. Wisely, our tradition gives us this opportunity to express our sorrow in community through liturgy, chant, and the sharing of stories. This encourages us to infuse the New Year with meaning and purpose so that their names will be remembered for blessing

Neilah: Finding courage through reflection and renewal

Thursday, September 16 @ 5:30pm: The gates are closing. Have we done the sacred work of teshuvah? Are we ready to build an ethical, meaningful life and engage in restorative work? Our final prayers and reflections together invite us to release an exuberant ecstatic “Yes!” Together, we can meet the challenges and opportunities of this New Year with the Divine and with each other!

One ticket gives one person access to all Yom Kippur services. All services are livestreamed this year due to Covid.

Full Price: $90 This amount covers our costs. Thank you!

Minimum Requested: $36 We appreciate your support!

Pay what you can: We love seeing you and we are happy you can be with us!

Chochmat Members?

Tickets are included with membership. Join or renew before August 31 and your tickets will emailed to you. Curious about membership? »

