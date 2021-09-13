Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Yom Kippur 2021 – September 15-16
Mideast Streets
Yom Kippur
Jewish Diaspora
Judaism
High Holy Days

Yom Kippur 2021 – September 15-16

The Media Line Staff
09/13/2021

Wed, Sep 15, 2021 6:30 PM - Thu, Sep 16, 2021 4:30 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Tickets here.

Yom Kippur 5782: Renewing Our Lives in a Community of Love

About this event

All services are livestreamed to Zoom

Featuring

  • Service Leaders: Jhos Singer | Julie Batz | Lior Tsarfaty | Kiki Lipsett (Erev YK)
  • Musicians: Shira Kammen | Michaelle Goerlitz | Doni Benedictson

Yom Kippur Morning

  • Service Leaders: Lior Tsarfaty | Laura Goldman | Jeffrey Kessler
  • Musicians: Issa Baba | Melanie DeMore | Shira Kammen | Michaelle Goerlitz | Doni Benedictson

Erev Yom Kippur

Forgiveness flows from humility; the cracking open of our hardened shells

Wednesday, September 15 @ 6:30pm: Personal growth begins when we open to the message and melody of Kol Nidre, the compelling acknowledgment of our transgressions as human beings. Then a gentle shift into the Selichot forgiveness prayers, a passage that calls on us to be as generous toward ourselves as we are to one another. This gate may creak as we push it open. It has been a while since we were surrounded by friends and fellow travelers on the compassionate path toward wholeness.

Yom Kippur Morning

The inward journey is one of compassion

Thursday, September 16 @ 10:30am: The journey inward continues as we enter the courtyard of the Contemplative Service. Our inner work will be supported with beautiful chants, soulful music, extended periods of silence, and gifts of deep insight.

Yizkor & Neilah

Yizkor: A gentle shift from grief to purpose as we heal together

Thursday, September 16 @ 5:30pm: The personal gate of honoring the memory of those who have died is a compelling and necessary passage for our own growth. We have experienced much loss and may feel shaken and uncertain about the future. Wisely, our tradition gives us this opportunity to express our sorrow in community through liturgy, chant, and the sharing of stories. This encourages us to infuse the New Year with meaning and purpose so that their names will be remembered for blessing

Neilah: Finding courage through reflection and renewal

Thursday, September 16 @ 5:30pm: The gates are closing. Have we done the sacred work of teshuvah? Are we ready to build an ethical, meaningful life and engage in restorative work? Our final prayers and reflections together invite us to release an exuberant ecstatic “Yes!” Together, we can meet the challenges and opportunities of this New Year with the Divine and with each other!

Tickets

One ticket gives one person access to all Yom Kippur services. All services are livestreamed this year due to Covid.

  • Full Price: $90 This amount covers our costs. Thank you!
  • Minimum Requested : $36 We appreciate your support!
  • Pay what you can : We love seeing you and we are happy you can be with us!

Chochmat Members?

Tickets are included with membership. Join or renew before August 31 and your tickets will emailed to you. Curious about membership? »

Click here for tickets for Rosh Hashanah services.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.