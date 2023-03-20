‘You say you want a Revolution’ with Vivien Morgan

It is World Storytelling Day on 20 March and organisers say that ‘worldwide events have made storytellers in society help build community spirit and inspire change’. This talk is about a moment in time when storytelling changed forever.

In this talk Vivien Morgan looks back at the year 1989 when Europe experienced a massive social and political change. As the Berlin Wall fell, it heralded the beginning of the end for Communist era – first in East Germany and then, like dominoes, huge changes rumbled through the whole of the Eastern Bloc and the USSR.

Reporting of those momentous events underwent a huge change too. The technological revolution came in the shape of the domestic video cameras – easy to hide and easy for journalists to capture live pictures to accompany their words.

Videojournalism was born and how we learn about world events has changed profoundly. It has become very much image-led and today, mobiles with cameras have ensured that all of us can bring governments and corporations to account by using peoples’ testimony, our stories and experiences, as evidence.