Young Israel Philharmonic Orchestra & Wine
Date: Wed Dec. 28, 2022; time: 8 PM (IST); location: Charles Bronfman Auditorium, 1, Huberman Street, Tel Aviv; price: NIS 85
Tel Aviv Arts Council, presents a very special event:
Night at the Young Israel Philharmonic Orchestra
Full Symphony Orchestral Concert + Private Post-Show Wine Reception. Young Patrons in their 20s & 30s only.
Concert Program with Conductor Krzysztof Chorzelski:
:: Beethoven – Overture to “Egmont”, Op. 84
:: Menachem Weissenberg – Sasha Argov Song Cycle for Symphonic Orchestra
:: Dvorak – Symphony No. 9 in E Minor “From the New World”, Op. 95
Proceeds from this concert will support a scholarship fund for outstanding young Israeli musicians