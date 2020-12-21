This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Your Life in a Shoebox: A Czech Jewish Family’s Escape Story
Mideast Streets
Holocaust
Jewish Diaspora
Czechoslovakia

Your Life in a Shoebox: A Czech Jewish Family’s Escape Story

The Media Line Staff
12/21/2020

Mon, Dec 21, 2020, 2 to 3 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Tickets ($25) here.

Hear the story of Yonatan Kohn’s family and how they escaped the Nazis in Czechoslovakia.

From prominent professionals to refugees, learn how one family escaped the Nazis from Czechoslovakia. Join Road Scholar instructor Yonatan Kohn as he uses letters written by his grandparents and great-grandparents to tell the story of how his mother and grandparents escaped, and why his great-grandparents could not.

About this instructor:

Born and raised in the United States, Yonatan Kohn made his first visit to Israel at the age of 17 and lived for a year in a kibbutz in order to study Hebrew and immerse himself in Israeli culture. After graduating from the University of Maryland with a bachelor’s degree in political science, Yonatan immigrated to Israel, where he served in the Israeli Defense Forces and later worked in the high tech field for several years. Yonatan taught English in several countries, most notably in Japan, and received a graduate degree in Jewish Studies from the Spertus Institute of Jewish Studies in Chicago. He returned to Israel in 2011 and has been working as a study leader across the country ever since.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.