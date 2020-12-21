Your Life in a Shoebox: A Czech Jewish Family’s Escape Story

Mon, Dec 21, 2020, 2 to 3 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Tickets ($25) here.

Hear the story of Yonatan Kohn’s family and how they escaped the Nazis in Czechoslovakia.

From prominent professionals to refugees, learn how one family escaped the Nazis from Czechoslovakia. Join Road Scholar instructor Yonatan Kohn as he uses letters written by his grandparents and great-grandparents to tell the story of how his mother and grandparents escaped, and why his great-grandparents could not.

About this instructor:

Born and raised in the United States, Yonatan Kohn made his first visit to Israel at the age of 17 and lived for a year in a kibbutz in order to study Hebrew and immerse himself in Israeli culture. After graduating from the University of Maryland with a bachelor’s degree in political science, Yonatan immigrated to Israel, where he served in the Israeli Defense Forces and later worked in the high tech field for several years. Yonatan taught English in several countries, most notably in Japan, and received a graduate degree in Jewish Studies from the Spertus Institute of Jewish Studies in Chicago. He returned to Israel in 2011 and has been working as a study leader across the country ever since.