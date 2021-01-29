Your Story Through Music

Sat, Jan 30, 2021, 9 am to 1 pm Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

This event is comprised of two online workshops on the following dates

Session 1 – Jan. 30th, 9:00AM – 1:00 (AST)

Session 2 – Feb. 6th, 9:00AM – 1:00 (AST)

A certificate of completion detailing total hours (and any work completed between sessions) will be awarded.

“Music can lift us out of depression or move us to tears – it is a remedy, a tonic, orange juice for the ear. But for many of my neurological patients, music is even more – it can provide access, even when no medication can, to movement, to speech, to life. For them, music is not a luxury, but a necessity.”Oliver Sacks

Music has the potential to impact lives through its ability to share stories, express joys, highlight injustices and even help people find comfort in times of great struggle. The creation of music can truly impact the lives of people all around those who create it. Taking the leap to move from passive consumer of music to a creator opens up the opportunity to share your artistic voice and tell your story in a new and unique way.

In this workshop, participants will be exposed to the process of creating a piece of music from conception all the way through to final production and showcasing of their music for others to enjoy. Join LEVEL 5 and Rich “Hotline” Shaw for this master class in music production and walk away with the “how-tos” of music production, a brand new self-made song and hopefully a spark to ignite your creativity and passion in this age-old medium.

Who is it for?

Community members interested in exploring the basics of music production

Educators interested in bringing music production into their classroom as a new way to encourage student voice

Students (+12) that are interested in learning to produce music on their devices

What will you explore?

Introduction to music; history of music, identifying genres and story-telling.

Lyrics

Part 1-understanding timing and how to count bars

Part 2-delivery, tone of voice, emotions and free-style practice

Music Creation/Beat Making

understanding instruments and how they work within genres, sound selection and rhythms.

Recording, Mixing & Mastering

Finished Product – Now what?

About the Facilitator

Born and raised in the City of Pontiac, Michigan in the USA, Richmond Shaw, also known as ‘Hotline,’ among many music listeners worldwide, is undoubtedly one of the fastest growing hip-hop artists.

Hotline’s music and history

Described as a ‘great lyricist’ by the NY Times, Hotline is also a performer who has mastered the art of poetry and motion. Hotline’s career started about 20 years ago. His passion for the industry was triggered when he was four years old while watching his elder brother, Reme aka ‘Cream,’ reciting rhymes for his uncle and other family members. He went on to work with rapper 50 Cent, G-Unit, Kelly Rowland, Yung Joc and Kurtis Blow to name a few.

Kurtis Blow, the hip-hop legend, commented: “Hotline’s an incredible artist y’all. He’s a rapper, he’s a singer, he’s a producer, he’s an engineer and he does his thing all over the world spreading that real hip- hop!”

“Dressed in baggy jeans and baseball cap, he looks like any other rapper. But his lyrics are far from the staple rap language of drugs, violence, sex and swear words,” said C. Goward of the Time Out Magazine.

Having produced and released over seven albums and mix-tape compilations, Hotline has performed and worked with various international artists from USA, Germany, France, Pakistan, Iraq, UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain.

In January 2012, Hotline was ranked #1 ‘Hottest Trending’ artist of all genres in the world according to ReverbNation.Com–an online music social networking site with over 2.89 million music industry professionals including artists and managers and 22 million music fans every month.

Additional accolades for Hotline include, Critics Choice #1 Rapper in Mideast region by NPR Radio in the (USA), Billboard Magazine ‘Fresh Start’ USA, #1 Hip Hop ambassador Dubai Eye ’09-10, Realest Rhyme in the world ‘March 07’ by Esquire magazine USA and Top Rapper in Daily Tribune ’11.

In addition to his abilities in music, Hotline was also a member of the cast of the 2004 Oscar-nominated movie ‘Gunner Palace.’ This documentary features a group known as the ‘Gunners’ who are American soldiers of the 2/3 Field Artillery sharing their experiences in Baghdad during the Iraq War.

It’s just not music.

Payment Details

