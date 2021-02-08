Youth: Celebrating Our Cultural Heritage

Mon, 8 Feb 2021, 6 to 7 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Join our special youth event, a cultural feast from around the world. As students from Greater Manchester schools celebrate their cultural heritage of their country of origin.

Learn about: The Egyptian Tanoura Traditional Dance, Syrian Monuments, ‘My Olive Tree’ presentation and the Syrian national costume.

With: