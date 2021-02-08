Youth: Celebrating Our Cultural Heritage
Mon, 8 Feb 2021, 6 to 7 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)
Register here.
Join our special youth event, a cultural feast from around the world. As students from Greater Manchester schools celebrate their cultural heritage of their country of origin.
Learn about: The Egyptian Tanoura Traditional Dance, Syrian Monuments, ‘My Olive Tree’ presentation and the Syrian national costume.
With:
- Mariam Soliman, (Egyptian), Parrs wood High School, Manchester.
- Ali Alkhanji, ( Syrian) North Chadderton School, Oldham
- Ghosoun Tulaymat (Syrian ) – Loretto College, Manchester
- Marya Abuarqoub (Algerian/Palestinian and Jordanian) Whalley Range High School
- Chief Guest: Jackie Fahey, Headteacher, Whalley Range 11-18 High School, Manchester