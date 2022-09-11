The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Zangwill and his Legacies
Mideast Streets
Jewish Diaspora
Jewish History

Zangwill and his Legacies

The Media Line Staff
09/11/2022

Wed, 14 Sep 2022 11:00 - 17:15 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Conference: Israel Zangwill and his Legacies

About this event

The Parkes Institute at the University of Southampton along with Professor Bryan Cheyette (University of Reading) and Professor Nadia Valman (Queen Mary, University of London) are organising an online conference to mark the 130th anniversary of Israel Zangwill’s Children of the Ghetto. We will explore his literary, cultural and political legacy in a broad range of new research.

The conference is organised in partnership with the Jewish Historical Society of England and the ‘Making and Remaking the Jewish East End’, project at QMUL funded by the AHRC.

Please note this is a free event but please register by clicking on the link above. Please note that the final timings for this event are TBC, but will be communicated to attendees in due course.

Programme

Panel 1: Fiction

Nadia Valman (Queen Mary, University of London), ‘Matso Balls in Petticoat Lane’

Mélisande Labrande (Aix-Marseille Université), ‘The schnorrer in Israel Zangwill’s work’

Alice Crossley (University of Lincoln), ‘Aged Infancy: Ageing in Israel Zangwill’s ‘An Odd Life’ and F. Scott Fitzgerald’s ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’

Panel 2: Jews

Maja Gildin Zuckerman (Copenhagen Business School), ‘Zangwill’s Pilgrimage to Palestine: Accentuating Jewish Differences through Experiences’

Jakob Egholm Feldt (Roskilde University), ‘Amalgamation and Improvised Regeneration: Futures Past of Jewish Civil Inclusion’

Panel 3: Legacy

Arie M. Dubnov (George Washington University), ‘Degeneration Anxieties: On the little-known connection between Israel Zangwill, Max Nordau, and Ben-Zion Netanyahu’

Laura Almagor (Sheffied University) ‘A Temple of Peace: Israel Zangwill’s anticolonialism’

Bryan Cheyette (University of Reading), The Ghetto as Palimpsest: From Zangwill to Elias Khoury

Roundtable

Roundtable participants: Meri-Jane Rochelson, Eitan Bar-Yosef, Nadia Valman

