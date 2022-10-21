Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

Zarifa Ghafari in conversation
Mideast Streets
Afghanistan
empowerment of women

Zarifa Ghafari in conversation

The Media Line Staff
10/21/2022

Starts on Tue, 25 Oct 2022 20:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (from £7.92) here.

Zarifa Ghafari, women’s rights activist and Afghanistan’s youngest-ever mayor, will join us for a special livestreamed event.

Ghafari was just three years old when the Taliban banned girls from school, and she began her education in secret. She was twenty-six when she became mayor – the only female mayor in the country – of Maidan Wardak, Kabul.

Her tenure was met with violence: an extremist mob barred her from her office; her male staff walked out in protest; assassins made six attempts on her life. She condemns the Taliban for the death of her father, whom gunmen killed in November 2020. And yet, she persisted, promoting peace in the province and fighting to lift up women – despite the growing threat of the Taliban’s return to power.

In an astonishing new memoir, Ghafari tells the story of her fight for survival and her escape from Afghanistan in August 2021. Her story is also the subject of In Her Hands, a new Netflix documentary produced by Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, which takes place over two years – a time in which Afghanistan changed forever.

Ghafari will talk about her work and achievements in Afghanistan, the women she still tries to help as they live under Taliban rule, and her vision for how grassroots activism can change their lives and the lives of women everywhere.

This event will be hosted on a third-party live streaming platform Zoom, please refer to their privacy policy and terms and conditions before purchasing a ticket to the event. After registering, please refer to your confirmation email for access to the event.

Closed captions will be available for this event.

8pm BST | 9pm CEST | 12pm PDT | 3pm EDT

Or see this time zone converter to check your local live streaming time.

If you are unable to join at the time of streaming, this event will be available to watch on demand in the days following. A link to the recording will be sent to all ticket holders.

