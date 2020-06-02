Zionism as a National Liberation Movement

Date and time: Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 8:30 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Behind much of the opposition to Zionism is a failure to recognize that it is, first and foremost, an ideology of national liberation. Begin Center Senior Fellow Paul Gross will be discussing this and refuting two principal anti-Zionist challenges: that there is no such thing as a Jewish nation, and that nationalism is inherently racist and exclusionary.

Paul Gross is a senior fellow at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center, with responsibility for developing educational programming intellectual content and public events in English. He also lectures to a variety of groups on Israeli history and politics and writes on Israeli and Middle East current affairs. He has been published in Israel in The Jerusalem Post, Haaretz, and The Times of Israel; and in the UK, the US and Canada in a variety of outlets. He has appeared as a political commentator on i24 News and ILTV – Israel’s public English-language broadcaster.

Before immigrating to Israel in 2007, Paul worked at the Embassy of Israel to the UK in the Public Affairs Department and as the ambassador’s speechwriter. He has a master’s degree in Middle East politics from the University of London’s School of Oriental & African Studies.