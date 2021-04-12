Zionist Ideas After Dark

Mon, Apr 12, 2021, 5:30 to 7 pm Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Register here.

Club Z Parent Master Class Series. All current, alumni, and prospective parents are welcome!

Ran Bar Yoshafat:

Topic: International Law and Israel’s Legal Rights

Bio: Attorney Ran is Deputy Director of the Kohelet Policy Forum. Fields of interest include constitutional law, international law, and public diplomacy. Ran is Israel’s former MMA champion, an author, and an international public speaker.

Monday, May 3

Olga Meshoe Washington:

Topic: What are anti-Israel claims?

Bio: Olga is a faculty member and Charlotte Chapter Regional Director at Club Z . Originally from South Africa, Olga is a former partner at Webber Wentzel Attorneys, one of South Africa’s preeminent law firms, advisor to corporate entities and non-profit and non-government organizations, and sought-after speaker. Olga has been invited to speak to The American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Christians United For Israel, the World Jewish Congress, The Maccabee Task Force, Students Supporting Israel, and Hillels at campuses across the United States. In 2016, Olga received the 2016 Jerusalem Award from the World Zionist Organization, in recognition of advocacy for the state of Israel and the South African Jewish Community.

Monday, May 24

Masha Merkulova:

Topic: Practical Zionism: Your activism toolkit

Bio: Masha founded Club Z to provide teens with a platform to connect to Israel, Jewish history, Zionism, and one another. Born in the Former Soviet Union, Masha did not know that she was Jewish. As she grew up, she began to question her identity and embrace Zionism, realizing that it is a movement of justice that corrects many wrongs throughout history. Before founding Club Z in 2011, Masha spent more than a decade as a Jewish community activist in the San Francisco Bay Area, spearheading efforts to address antisemitism on campus and to advocate for Israel. During these years, Masha witnessed the need for teens to have a platform to connect to Israel and Zionism, which propelled the founding of Club Z. Masha is a commentator in print media, with op-eds published on FOX News, in the Jewish News Syndicate, and more. Her writing focuses on antisemitism, bigotry, and the delegitimization of Israel.

***register to receive the zoom link.

If you have questions about the Parent Master Class Series, please contact Ella Shteingart, Ella@ClubZ.Org.