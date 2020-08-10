Zoom into the Middle Kingdom Egypt: Lecture 1 – Stelae

Date and time: Monday, August 10, 2020, 10:30 am to 12 noon British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£6.00 +£1.06 fee) here.

First of a series of five lectures exploring the art and literature of Middle Kingdom Egypt. This ticket is for one lecture.

Spanning the 11th until 13th Dynasty, the Middle Kingdom is greatly overlooked but it is a time of innovation and transformation.

Stelae were produced for the benefit of the living and the dead in ancient Egypt. This lecture will examine the evolution of style and functionality during this time period.