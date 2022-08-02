ZOOM | Rainbow Nursery Tour (05/08/2022)

Fri, 5 Aug 2022 09:00 - 12:00 Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Location: 2 Yavne Street, Tel Aviv-Yafo

The ZOOM tour provides you the opportunity to see Rainbow Nursery, ask questions and hear about what we do!

About this event

This tour will take place on ZOOM!

Come and hear about Rainbow Nursery. Tel Aviv’s bilingual (Hebrew English) inclusive nursery for children aged 3 months to 5 years. The tour lasts for 2.5 hours, and will include a detailed talk about our ethos, our approach, values and ways of working.

This tour is aimed at families who are considering registering children at our early years setting (gan).

We are now full for September 2022, but we have a waiting list you can join after the tour, and we can also invite you to register for September 2023. We may have some spaces coming up during the year, if people leave. You will need to attend the tour in order to register for the waiting list.

You will need to be online for the ENTIRE tour event, with your video activated. We want to get to know you!

Our full day provision runs from 7:30 until 4:30 pm Sunday to Thursday, and we have facilities for children aged 3 weeks to 4 years. We also have extended hours until 5:30 pm and a weekly Friday option from 8 am until 12;30 pm. We are open 52 weeks a year, and do not close for any holidays (just on the day of religious festivals), and we have no extra charges for attending during August. We also offer a Monday to Friday option for embassy or others who need this facility.

Key features of Rainbow:

Open 52 weeks

Bilingual (Hebrew | English)

1:5 adult | child ratio

Fully inclusive provisions for LGBT families

Follow UK early years learning framework (EYFS)

To find out more about Rainbow Nursery you can view our website at www.rainbow-nursery.info