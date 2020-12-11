2020 Maccabi USA Winter Virtual FunRuns

Sun, Dec 13, 2020

Join us for the 2nd year of MACCABI USA FUNRUNS – this year VIRTUAL, run or walk any day in December. Official times for Sunday, Dec 13th!

Join us wherever you are in December, around the world, to celebrate Hanukkah & our Jewish & Israeli sports history, and to support Jewish & Israeli local and int’l nonprofits!

RUN or WALK, virtually & safely, with Maccabi USA – any day in December, any time, anywhere you are safe – official times are for DEC 13th!

CHOOSE A CITY TO JOIN (virtually)

ABQ (NM)

Philadelphia

Washington, DC.

REGISTRATION & GET OFFICIAL WINTER GEAR!

THREE OPTIONS:

PRE-REGISTER FOR GEAR – after you ‘checkout’ you will be directed to register for Maccabi USA FunRun GEAR. LAST DATE FOR GEAR REGISTRATION IS DEC 7th!

REGISTER WITH ANY CONTRIBUTION. You can also choose to include a contribution to any of our growing list of Jewish and Israeli non-profit partners before check-out. No gear included. LAST DATE TO REGISTER FOR FREE is DEC 31st.

REGISTER FOR FREE. Please consider contributing to our non-profit partners before you checkout – even small contributions are appreciated! No gear included. LAST DATE TO REGISTER FOR FREE is DEC 31st.

LIMITED-EDITION GEAR REGISTRATION OPTIONS:

$36 – Limited-edition, Maccabi USA Winter Virtual FunRun Performance Brand, long-sleeve T-shirt and specially designed Maccabi FunRun Medal – PAYMENT VIA MACCABI USA.

$10 – Specially designed, Maccabi FunRun Medal. PAYMENT VIA MACCABI USA.

ANY $$ – no gear, helps us cover overhead VIA EVENTBRITE.

DEDICATIONS AND COMMEMORATIONS

We are dedicating our 2020 Maccabi USA FunRuns in memory of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks (zt’l). May his memory be a blessing.

This Chanukah, celebrate the heroism and strength of the Maccabees with Maccabi USA and the Global Maccabi Community!

SAFETY AND HEALTH COME FIRST!

This year, to ensure the safety of participants, we decided to go virtual. We hope you’ll join us, safely & adhering to COVID regulations. Please register to run or walk, outside or indoors, and support the local Albuquerque and New Mexico Jewish community and our Jewish and Israeli non-profit partners. You can also sponsor a runner and help support a local non-profit!

Together, virtually, we will celebrate our Jewish and Israeli sports history, the Maccabiah Games, the Maccabi Movement, our Jewish and Israeli Summer Olympic athletes who will compete in 2021, our Maccabi USA alumni from the 2019 Euro-Maccabi Games (Budapest) and Pan-Am Maccabi Games (Mexico City), and all Jewish and Israeli athletes and their friends and family members who support them

WHAT IS A MACCABI FUNRUN?

Maccabi FunRuns bring together Jewish communities around the world, and our friends of the Jewish State of Israel, for a day of sports and fundraising for local Jewish and Israeli charities, as part of the Global Maccabi Movement. We hope to be LIVE again in 2021!

WATCH: https://youtu.be/5RXiGyGxLRY

2020 VIRTUAL MACCABI FUNRUN DETAILS:

DATE: Sunday, Dec 13, 2020

WHAT: 1K or 5K – you can time yourself – please post your time online with #MaccabiUSAFunRun2020

WHERE: Wherever you are safe.

TIME: You can run anytime! For qualifying times, please submit your time on Sunday, the 13th, by 9PM, EST to be shown on the Facebook leaderboard!

SCHEDULE DAY OF – ALL YOUR LOCAL TIME:

10:00am – A Virtual Warm-Up

10:15am – Virtual FunRun starts

PLEASE NOTE: Proceeds from ticket sales cover overhead and are not a donation to Maccabi USA. Any processing fees will be added at purchase time. (**Refund policy below**)

THANK YOU TO OUR LOCAL NON-PROFIT PARTNERS! Please support them and run for them!

ALBUQUERQUE JEWISH COMMUNITY ORGANIZATION PARTNERS:

Jewish Federation of New Mexico

Jewish Community Center of Albuquerque

ABQ JCC Jewish Film Festival

Centro Sefarad

UNM Hillel

PHILADELPHIA JEWISH COMMUNITY ORGANIZATION PARTNERS:

Gershman Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival

IAC Philadelphia

NextGen – Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia

Moishe House Philadelphia

RSJ Moishe House

The Chevra JPSP: Jewish Professionals of Suburban Philadelphia

Kaiserman Jewish Community Center and Team Philadelphia JCC Maccabi

Jewish Graduate Student Network & the Greater Philly Hillel Network

PHILADELPHIA LOCAL PARTNERS

Liberty Bell Judo

Philadelphia Runner

MJ Corporate Sales

FROM 2019 WaWa Water — Diggerland USA

DC JEWISH COMMUNITY ORGANIZATION PARTNERS:

Sephardic Heritage International (SHIN) DC Moishe House Columbia Heights

Edlavitch Jewish Community Center

JxJ DC Jewish Film Festival

Pozez JCC of Northern Virginia

FROM 2019 – MEOR / Mesorah DC

DC LOCAL PARTNERS

Run Farther & Faster

Jeckil Promotions

Michel et Augustin

THANK YOU TO OUR NATIONAL AND INTL NON-PROFIT PARTNERS!

Maccabi USA (MUSA)

European Maccabi Confederation (EMC)

Maccabi World Union (MWU)

Global Maccabi FLF & Global Maccabi FunRun

Jewish Distribution Committee (JDC)

Bobsleigh Skeleton Israel (BSI)

Israel Association of Baseball (IAB)

Alpha Epsilon Pi Foundation (AEPi)

Lost Tribe Esports

Students Supporting Israel (SSI)

Maccabi Cuba

Team OneFamily and OneFamily Fund

Jtwin & Jewish twins & other Jewish multiples club

AND FROM 2019 Maccabi South Africa —

ROBIN RUTH is an official partner of Global Maccabi Funrun.

This winter, Maccabi USA FLF – Future Leaders Forum is excited to host our second team of “Maccabi FunRuns” – virtual this year – across the USA, in Albuquerque, Philadelphia, and DC, in partnership with Maccabi USA FunRun in South Florida and Maccabi USA FunRun in the Triangle, and 25+ Maccabi FLF Clubs in Europe, Israel and South Africa, as part of the Global Maccabi FLF Movement. Visit www.MaccabiUSAFLF.com for more information.

The Maccabi FunRun is the largest, international Jewish Sports, Community and Charity Day. Visit www.MaccabiFunRun.org for more information.

To get involved with the FunRun, contact Maccabi USA FLF Chairs:

// PHILADELPHIA:

Jonny Dolezal @ jdolezal3@gmail.com

Jonny represented Maccabi USA at the 2017 Maccabiah Games in Israel, where he won Gold with the Men’s Open Soccer Team.

Ryan Jones @ unitedsoccer35@gmail.com

Ryan represented Maccabi USA at the 2013 and 2017 Maccabiah Games in Israel where he won Gold Medals both years with the Men’s Open Soccer Teams. Ryan was the Assistant Coach for Men’s 35+ Soccer for Maccabi USA at the 2019 PanAm Games, in Mexico City.

Adam Moyerman @ amoyerman@gmail.com

Adam has represented Maccabi USA at numerous Maccabiahs in Judo, and won too many medals to list here…

// ALBUQUERQUE:

Emily Schmick @ emilyroseschmick@gmail.com.

Emily represented Maccabi USA at the 2019 Euro-Maccabi Games (Budapest), in the Half Marathon. She won the Bronze metal in this race, and was so proud to be on team USA – sweeping gold, silver, and bronze.

// WASHINGTON, DC:

Jacob Kaplan @ j.a.kaplan133@gmail.com.

Jacob represented Maccabi USA at the 2019 PanAm-Maccabi Games (Mexico City), in Soccer.

Maccabi USA FLF is one of the Young Leadership Development Programs of Maccabi USA (MUSA), in partnership with the European Maccabi Confederation (EMC) Maccabi World Union (MWU), and Global Maccabi Future Leaders Forum (FLF).

BlueIvy Communications is the official marketing partner of Maccabi USA FunRuns. Visit www.blueivycommunications.com.

Mean Streets Management is the operations partner of Maccabi USA FunRuns. Visit www.meanstreetsmanagement.com.

Maccabi USA, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, endeavors, through sports, to perpetuate and preserve the American Jewish community by encouraging Jewish pride, strengthening Jewish bonds and by creating a heightened awareness of Israel and Jewish identity. The organization seeks to enrich the lives of Jewish youth in the United States, Israel and the Diaspora through athletic, cultural and educational programs. To learn more about Maccabi USA, please visit www.maccabiusa.com.

HOW TO GET YOUR GEAR – REGISTER BY DEC 7th!

Local residents and those within 45 minutes of pick-up location, will be asked to pick up their gear at a safe pick-up address.

Those outside a 45 minute drive or who are unable get to the pick-up location, will be asked to cover $5 for 3-day or ground shipping for their gear when you register via https://tinyurl.com/maccabiusafunrun2020GEAR.

In order to guarantee receiving gear and officially participating in the virtual FunRun, participants must agree to the Virtual FunRun conduct rules and sign a safety & insurance waiver that will be provided at registration.

To guarantee gear is delivered in the USA before December 13th, please register by NOVEMBER 20th. All USA registrations after November 20th will receive gear after December 13th. That’s OK – no need to run in your official shirt and best to get a medal after you run!

Canadian and any other International participants are not guaranteed to receive gear before December 13th, but definitely will receive their gear as soon as possible. Shipping in the USA or outside will be the responsibility of the ticket buyer, and in addition to the registration fee (i.e. on top of the $36 or $10).

**REFUND POLICY**Tickets are non-refundable after November 20th for those who register before November 20th, and non-refundable after December 7th for those who register after November 21st.