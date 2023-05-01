A Bipartisan Message to Israel from McCarthy, Hoyer: Solve Problems on Your Own

Trying to brush off differences, delegations highlight the American-Israeli alliance

A bipartisan delegation of sixteen US House members visiting Israel conveyed a unison message to the country on Monday, saying Israel “can decide what it wants to do.”

Among its stops, the delegation, led by United States House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, visited Israel’s parliament, the Knesset. It was McCarthy’s first overseas visit since he was elected speaker earlier this year. He received a warm welcome from lawmakers, at a time when relations between Israel and the US are tense.

Both Republican and Democratic members of the House relayed the same sentiment about Israel’s internal strife, at a time when Israelis are in the midst of a fierce debate on the future of the judicial system in the country.

Speaking to the Knesset plenum, McCarthy made no reference to the matter which has led to friction between the Israeli government and the White House. Only at a press conference afterward, did he refer to Israel’s biggest controversy that has dominated local headlines for months.

Sworn in less than six months ago, the Israeli government immediately announced its intention to legislate sweeping reforms. Led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the coalition began a legislation blitz that sparked a widespread protest movement, which subsequently strong-armed the Israeli premier to freeze the legislation.

Critics of the reforms, who often refer to them as a judicial coup, say they will weaken Israel’s democracy by diminishing the independence of the courts. Supporters say the reforms are needed in order to reign in a judicial system that has gained too much power and influence in recent decades.

The current US administration has expressed its concerns, on various occasions and in different ways, encouraging internal dialogue in Israel. In addition to the public outcry, Netanyahu may have taken the American position and increased criticism into consideration when deciding to freeze the overhaul.

McCarthy and the delegation visited the Knesset on the opening day of its summer session. It is unclear whether the Israeli premier will uphold the freeze or re-start legislation. Negotiations on a compromise regarding the reforms are being held under the auspices of the Israeli President, but their outcome is yet to be clear.

The visiting delegation appeared to adopt a subtler approach than the White House. Not only has Washington openly told the Netanyahu government to reach a compromise on the matter, Netanyahu has yet to have been invited to the United States for an official visit. This has been perceived as a snub by US President Joe Biden. It was later confirmed by Biden who recently said he would not be inviting Netanyahu “in the near term.”

In an interview given by McCarthy to the “Israel Hayom” newspaper prior to the Knesset visit, he said, “If Biden won’t invite Netanyahu, I will invite him to Congress.”

But a day later, he softened the tone a little bit.

“I expect the White House to invite the prime minister over for a meeting especially because of Israel’s 75th anniversary,” he said, brushing aside any differences on Israel’s internal affairs.

“We leave it up to you (Israel) to figure out how to do it,” McCarthy said at the press conference after his Knesset speech. “We look forward to you guys solving your problems.”

Last week, when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visited Jerusalem, he said the US shouldn’t “butt in” in Israel’s internal affairs. Blunter than his party colleague McCarthy, DeSantis’ statements reflected the partisan division on how to treat Israel. His criticism of the Biden administration was blunt and explicit, whereas the Congressional delegation adopted a more consensual approach.

“Friends give friends advice and counsel,” said Democrat House member Steny Hoyer, who was also a senior member of the US delegation. He jokingly referred to Netanyahu’s speech to Congress in 2015. A low point in his relations with the White House, Netanyahu broke protocol by responding to an invite by Republicans, without notifying the White House. The Israeli premier was trying to sway the Obama administration against a nuclear deal with Iran, Israel’s arch-enemy.

“I recall Netanyahu giving us some advice on policy,” he laughed. “We do the same.”

Obama proceeded to move forward with the Iranian nuclear agreement, despite Netanyahu’s bold attempt.

Can Netanyahu do the same and disregard American warnings?

Part of the criticism in Israel of the judicial reform legislation also has to do with the fear of the potential damage to relations with the US. Israel relies heavily on American support, from massive funding to voting in international organs.

A string of administration officials who have met with Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders, have warned the government and made Biden’s position clear.

The latest Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the US and Israel in 2016 was an unprecedented agreement in which American aid to Israel was increased by almost 40 billion US dollars. Valid for a decade, the aid still needs annual approval by Congress. Any strain in the relationship could play out in this arena.

Speaking to a full plenum, McCarthy pledged this would not happen.

“As long as I am speaker, America will continue to support and fully fund the security of the state of Israel,” he said and was met with loud applause.

In 2021, an internal congressional dispute delayed funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system. The system, employed just last month, is a critical part of the country’s defense on all of its volatile borders. The weeks in which the decision was delayed had Israel eyeing Washington with concern.

Israel also would like to see a continuation of the consistent American vetoes at the United Nations Security Council. McCarthy criticized the ‘one-sided’ international bodies who often vote against Israel ‘while turning a blind eye’ to violations by other countries. While he promised to support Israel in the international arena, it is the White House that is in charge of such decisions.

Tensions between the Netanyahu government and the White House are also due to the far-right elements in the Israeli coalition. Israeli media has reported that US officials have voiced their concern over the policies expressed by some of the senior members of the Netanyahu government.

“Just as we decide about our own leaders, Israeli people also decide about their own leaders,” said McCarthy.

The Speaker also vowed to deny Iran nuclear capability, an issue at the top of Israel’s agenda.

“An armed nuclear Iran is not a safe place for the world to be,” he said. “We will never stand for nuclear weapons for Iran.”

Earlier Monday, the delegation visited the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem.

McCarthy also announced the establishment of a joint House-Knesset Parliamentary Friendship Group in order to strengthen the ties between the two legislative bodies.