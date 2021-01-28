Accused Killer of Daniel Pearl Ordered Freed by Pakistan’s High Court

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ordered the release of the accused killer of US journalist Daniel Pearl. The release order was announced on Thursday.

Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, who was convicted and later acquitted of the murder of the Wall Street Journal reporter, had remained in jail since his conviction in 2002, pending an appeal by the family of Daniel Pearl.

The Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday ordered Sheikh’s release and dismissed the appeal.

“Today’s decision is a complete travesty of justice and the release of these killers puts in danger journalists everywhere and the people of Pakistan,” the Pearl family said in a statement.

Pearl, The Wall Street Journal’s South Asian bureau chief, had been investigating a story about the alleged financing of al-Qaida via Pakistan-based militants. Pearl disappeared in Karachi on Jan. 23, 2002, on the way to what he believed would be an interview, and was decapitated by his captors nine days later. Video of Pearl’s murder by beheading was sent to the U.S. consulate.

Sheikh, who was acquitted last year, admitted in a hand-written letter in 2019 that “my role in this matter was a relatively minor one, which does not warrant the death sentence.” The letter submitted to the Supreme Court nearly two weeks ago, came to light on Wednesday. His attorney said Sheikh wrote the letter under duress due to poor prison conditions.

Sheikh has denied ever meeting Pearl. The United States has said in the past that it would request Sheikh’s extradition and try him in the US.