The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
An Israeli Lawmaker Is Barred From Running for Re-election. The Knesset Used an Official Process To Do It.
Member of Knesset Amichai Chikli, Jan. 5, 2022. (Reuven Kopitchinski/Creative Commons)
News
explainer
Amichai Chikli
Yamina
basic law
Knesset
defector

An Israeli Lawmaker Is Barred From Running for Re-election. The Knesset Used an Official Process To Do It.

Marcy Oster
04/26/2022

A renegade Israeli lawmaker has been officially declared a defector by the Knesset House Committee after a contentious debate that took some 12 hours. Amichai Chikli, who was elected to the Knesset as a member of the right-wing Yamina party led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, will now be barred from running in the next election with any political party currently serving in Israel’s parliament.

The designation of Chikli as a defector has been a long time coming and was done on Monday using an official process laid out in Israel’s Basic Law: The Knesset.

Chikli, who first entered politics in 2019, was elected to the Knesset for the first time in March 2021. During negotiations to form a new government, he said he would not sit in a coalition with certain left-wing parties, including the Meretz party, which ultimately joined the government formed by Bennett and Yesh Atid party head Yair Lapid. Chikli voted against the investiture of the government and then, by Yamina’s count, voted against the party’s position more than 750 times. One of those votes was against the state budget; if the budget had not passed then, under Israeli law, the government would have fallen. Chikli argues that he has been loyal to Yamina’s voters, who, he says, do not approve of Bennett’s coalition, which includes leftist parties and the Islamist United Arab List.

Bennett and his government have put up with Chikli’s antics for nearly a year. But it was not until Yamina lawmaker and party whip Idit Silman announced that she would join forces with the opposition, leaving the Knesset’s 120 members evenly split – 60 in favor of the coalition and 60 supporting the opposition – that talk of branding Chikli a defector first surfaced.

That appears to be, in part, because if three lawmakers who make up at least a third of a party’s sitting MKs break away, they can run with another party sitting in Knesset in the next election. Otherwise, defectors are barred from running in the next election with a party that already sits in the parliament, unless they resign after they are declared defectors. Silman, it appears, could be the next Yamina lawmaker to be booted from the party.

These rules were instituted in a 1991 amendment to the Basic Law: The Knesset, one of several basic laws that together serve as the country’s constitution.

Chikli became the third Israeli lawmaker to be labeled a defector and booted from his party. Former lawmaker Orly Levy-Abekasis was removed in 2017 from the Yisrael Beitenu party, 10 months after she began voting independently to protest the government coalition the party joined; and in 2005, parliamentarian Michael Nudelman resigned from the National Union party in order to support the plan to disengage from the Gaza Strip.

Under the rules governing a lawmaker labeled a defector, he or she remains an “unattached member of Knesset,” and is forbidden to join any other party during that Knesset term. In addition, the lawmaker is prohibited from proposing a no-confidence vote against the government. Lawmakers who leave their parties continue to receive their salaries and budgets for communicating with constituents, but they are not eligible for the monthly public funding provided to their previous party.

Chikli can appeal the House Committee’s decision to the Jerusalem District Court.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News
MORE FROM News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.