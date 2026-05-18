Experimental Spinal Cord Injury Treatment May Reduce Nerve Injury and Facilitate Recovery, TAU Researchers Find 

Researchers at Tel Aviv University (TAU) announced an experimental treatment for spinal cord injuries that significantly reduced nerve damage and improved motor recovery in animal models, with scientists saying the approach could potentially change how spinal cord and traumatic brain injuries are treated.

The Gray Faculty of Medical & Health Sciences at Tel Aviv University led the study, which was recently published in the journal Inflammation and Regeneration and focused on limiting secondary damage that develops after the initial spinal cord injury. Researchers said the treatment reduced inflammation, scar formation, and nerve cell degeneration while improving recovery of movement and walking ability.

“This study presents an innovative therapeutic approach that significantly reduces early nerve cell damage after spinal cord injury and improves functional recovery. Treated animals achieved up to 80% recovery of motor function, highlighting the therapy’s potential to dramatically improve outcomes after injury,” the researchers said.

Dr. Angela Ruban from TAU’s Stanley Steyer School of Health Professions at the Gray Faculty of Medical & Health Sciences and the Sagol School of Neuroscience, together with Dr. Yona Goldshmit and students Josef Levin, Rosemary Lavender, Alexander Yakovchuk, Evgeny Banyas, and Ruth Baltovska, were involved in the research. The findings were independently validated by a CRO as part of NeuroHagana’s preclinical development program led by Dr. Amit Benbenishty.

Researchers said spinal cord injuries trigger a rapid buildup of glutamate, a neurotransmitter that can cause additional nerve cell damage, inflammation, degeneration, and scarring. The new treatment works by removing excess glutamate through the bloodstream during the first hours after injury.

In animal testing, treated subjects recovered up to 80% of normal motor function two months after treatment, compared with about 30% in untreated animals. Researchers said the treatment remained effective when administered up to 8 hours after injury and could be delivered by first responders via a simple intravenous injection.

Dr. Ruban said the findings suggest it may be possible to stop the secondary damage process after injury, while Dr. Goldshmit said the method could also be applied to stroke and traumatic brain injuries. Researchers are also studying its potential use for blast-induced head injuries following the Oct. 7 attacks and the ensuing war.