Hezbollah Accepts US-Backed Ceasefire With Israel

The Lebanese Embassy in Washington released a statement that “authorities received confirmation of Hezbollah’s agreement to the US proposal calling for a mutual cessation of attacks.”

Hezbollah has agreed to a US proposal for a ceasefire with Israel, according to an announcement by the Lebanese presidency citing the Lebanese Embassy in Washington.

According to the statement, the discussions included communications between Lebanese President General Joseph Aoun and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The Lebanese Embassy in Washington said authorities in Beirut received confirmation that Hezbollah had accepted a US-backed proposal calling for a reciprocal halt to attacks.

An embassy statement said that “within the framework of the efforts undertaken by the Lebanese state to preserve stability and spare Lebanon from further escalation … Lebanese authorities received confirmation of Hezbollah’s agreement to the US proposal calling for a mutual cessation of attacks.”

“Under the proposed arrangement, Israeli strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut would cease in exchange for Hezbollah refraining from carrying out attacks against Israel, with the scope of the ceasefire subsequently being expanded to encompass the entirety of Lebanese territory,” the statement continued.

The embassy added that President Donald Trump spoke with Lebanon’s ambassador to the United States, Nada Maawad, and informed her that he had obtained the agreement of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the proposed framework. Maawad then relayed the outcome of the discussions to President Aoun, who subsequently passed the information on to Hezbollah, according to the statement.

The embassy’s statement followed a Truth Social post by President Trump announcing an end to the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

President Trump wrote that he had a “very productive conversation” with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He added: “Likewise, through highly placed representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop—that Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel.”

Regarding Iran, President Trump also said negotiations aimed at ending the conflict with the Islamic Republic were advancing quickly.

In a brief post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The president’s posts on Monday followed an announcement by Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz that Israel’s military would advance operations in Lebanon to target Hezbollah infrastructure.

“There will be no situation in which Hezbollah attacks our cities and citizens while the terror headquarters in Dahieh remain off-limits,” Netanyahu said in a video statement.

He added that Israeli forces were expanding operations in southern Lebanon and targeting Hezbollah infrastructure.

“We are continuing to deepen our operations on the ground in southern Lebanon, eliminating Hezbollah strongholds. Hezbollah is on the run. We are determined to restore security to the residents of the north, just as we did for the residents of the south,” Netanyahu said.

Israel had previously refrained from striking the Lebanese capital at the request of the Trump administration.

Speaking separately at a military ceremony, Katz said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) was continuing both air and ground operations against Hezbollah and achieving “significant gains” against the group.

“If there is no quiet in the north, there will be no quiet in Beirut … We will not allow a situation in which our communities and citizens are harmed while calm is maintained in Beirut,” Katz said.

Katz said the military’s objective is to “turn the Litani area into a zone under IDF security control, free of weapons and terrorists.”

Following Netanyahu’s and Katz’s stated intention to expand military operations in Lebanon, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned on Monday that Israel’s expanding military campaign against Hezbollah would violate the ceasefire.

In a post on X, Araghchi wrote: “The ceasefire between Iran and the US is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon,” adding that a violation on one front would be considered a violation on all fronts.

He warned: “The US and Israel are responsible for the consequences of any violation.”