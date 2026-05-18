Iran Activates Air Defenses Over Qeshm Island Near Strait of Hormuz After Alleged Drone Sighting 

Iran activated air defense systems Monday night on Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz after drones were allegedly detected over the area, Iranian media reported.

Mehr News Agency said air defense systems became active late Monday on the island, which sits near the strategically important waterway.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency said Iranian air defense units were activated to destroy what it described as “hostile targets” after it said drones were spotted in the skies above Qeshm Island.

Iranian authorities did not immediately provide an official explanation for the activation of the defense systems.

Hormozgan provincial authorities later said, according to the country’s Students News Network, that no impact, damage, or explosion had occurred on the island.

Reports of the incident circulated on social media before official statements were released, with several accounts claiming explosions had been heard on the island during the night.

The incident was the latest in a series of reported drone interceptions by Iranian air defenses in recent weeks, including incidents over Tehran.

On May 6, Iran announced that its air defense systems intercepted what it described as “small drones and reconnaissance drones” near Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian authorities said at the time that there were no injuries.