Iran Submits Revised 14-Point Ceasefire Plan; US May Waive Oil Sanctions 

Iran has sent a revised 14-point proposal for ending the war with the United States to mediator Pakistan, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Monday, as tensions escalated between Washington and Tehran and both the US and Israel prepared for the possible renewal of military operations.

The report said Tehran revised its earlier draft after receiving a recent US proposal and that the updated plan focused on negotiations to end the war and on American “trust-building” measures, which some commentators interpret as concessions.

Tasnim cited a source close to the Iranian negotiating team as saying Washington had agreed in its latest proposal to waive Iran’s oil sanctions during the negotiation period, marking a shift from earlier US drafts. Iran, however, continued to insist that the removal of all sanctions be included among US commitments.

On Sunday, President Trump warned that the “clock is ticking” for Tehran to reach an agreement, declaring that “there won’t be anything left of them” if a deal is not reached.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Monday that the United States had sent revised points and considerations to Tehran through Pakistan despite publicly rejecting Iran’s earlier proposal.

“After Iran sent its 14-point (proposed) plan (to the United States through Pakistan), the US side conveyed its considerations. We also presented our considerations in return.”

“Although the American side publicly announced that this plan was rejected, we received from the Pakistani mediator a set of revised points and considerations from their (the Americans’) point of view,” Baghaei said at a weekly press conference.

Baghaei added that negotiations were ongoing and reiterated that Iran would not compromise on what it described as its right to uranium enrichment.

President Trump has insisted that Iran suspend uranium enrichment and said any agreement must prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear bomb.

Previous draft proposals rejected by President Trump reportedly allowed Iran to retain its stockpile of 60%-enriched uranium and continue enrichment activities. Iran has denied seeking nuclear weapons while continuing enrichment at levels with no civilian application.

Baghaei also discussed security in the Strait of Hormuz, saying Iran and Oman considered themselves responsible for ensuring safe maritime traffic through the waterway. He also indicated that Iran would demand war reparations from the United States, describing the conflict as “illegal and baseless.”