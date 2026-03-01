Iranian Missiles Fired Toward UK Bases in Cyprus, Defense Secretary Says 

Two missiles launched from Iran were fired toward British military bases in Cyprus, UK Defense Secretary John Healey said, as the fallout from Operation Epic Fury continues to spread beyond its initial targets.

Healey, speaking to Sky News, said the missiles were launched in the direction of UK installations on the island. He explained that it was not yet known whether the projectiles were specifically aimed at British facilities, hosting around three thousand British operatives.

The United Kingdom maintains permanent military infrastructure in Cyprus, including Royal Air Force Akrotiri, a key base for operations across the Middle East. British officials have not described the incident as a direct attack on the UK, but Healey’s comments place British assets inside the broader arc of Iranian retaliation.

He also noted that around 300 British personnel stationed near US bases in Bahrain were close to areas targeted by Iranian missiles. That proximity, he suggested, highlights the risk to UK forces deployed across the region.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said Royal Air Force aircraft are currently flying defensive missions. The government has drawn a clear line between the US–Israel strikes on Iranian targets and Britain’s own role, which officials characterize as protective.

Since the launch of Operation Epic Fury, Iran has fired missiles and drones toward Israel and several Arab states hosting Western military installations, including Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, and others. Healey’s remarks suggest that the launch area has expanded, even as the intent behind specific trajectories is still being assessed.

No change in Britain’s posture was announced. The focus, for now, remains on force protection and monitoring further launches.