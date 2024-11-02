Israel and Hamas at War – Days 393 to 452
A United Nations report released today accuses Israeli strikes on and near hospitals in Gaza of pushing the territory’s health care system to the brink of collapse.
The 23-page report, titled “Attacks on hospitals during the escalation of hostilities in Gaza,” examines incidents between October 7, 2023, and June 30, 2024. It alleges that 136 strikes targeted 27 hospitals and 12 other medical facilities, causing significant casualties among health care workers and civilians and devastating Gaza’s medical infrastructure.
“Israel’s pattern of deadly attacks on and near hospitals in Gaza, and associated combat, pushed the health care system to the brink of total collapse, with catastrophic effect on Palestinians’ access to health and medical care,” the UN Human Rights Office stated.
The report highlights the legal protections afforded to medical personnel and facilities under international humanitarian law, which prohibits their use for non-humanitarian purposes. Israel asserts that hospitals in Gaza have been extensively used by terror groups, including for launching attacks and storing weapons.
Israel argues that hospitals lose their protected status when used for military operations and claims it has made efforts to ensure civilian safety and evacuations. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have also released evidence they say proves militants used hospitals as operational hubs, including videos showing hostages inside medical facilities.
However, the UN report describes Israel’s allegations as “vague,” stating that insufficient evidence has been provided to substantiate these claims.
Negotiations over a potential cease-fire deal in Gaza hit a roadblock as the Hamas terror group partially rejected Israel’s demands for a hostage release, according to a report by Israel’s Kan public broadcaster.
Citing an unnamed Palestinian source, the report claims that Hamas agreed to release 22 out of 34 hostages on Israel’s list but refused to include the remaining 12. Instead, Hamas offered to release 22 living hostages and 12 bodies during the first phase of a deal.
Israel reportedly rejected this proposal, insisting that only living hostages be included in the initial stage of any agreement.
The report did not elaborate on the identities of the hostages Hamas is refusing to release. However, earlier reports from Egypt’s Al-Ghad outlet indicated that Israel had requested the inclusion of 11 men on the list whom Hamas considers to be soldiers. Hamas classifies all Israeli men of fighting age as combatants.
A woman in her 70s was critically injured in a stabbing in Herzliya on Thursday, according to first responders. Security guards in the area shot the suspected assailant shortly after the attack.
The suspect’s condition has not yet been disclosed, and authorities have not released further details about his identity.
Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. While initial reports did not confirm a motive, a subsequent statement from the police referred to the event as a “terror attack.” Police Commissioner Daniel Levy is en route to the scene.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for emergency treatment. Her condition remains critical, according to medical sources.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have claimed responsibility for an overnight airstrike in Gaza’s Nuseirat region that killed five reported Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives. According to the IDF, the individuals were posing as journalists.
The Palestinian TV channel Al-Quds Today, affiliated with Islamic Jihad, identified the deceased as its staff members. The IDF, however, claimed that intelligence from multiple sources confirmed the individuals’ involvement in the organization.
Those killed were identified as Ibrahim Jamal Ibrahim al-Sheikh Ali, an operations officer involved in Islamic Jihad’s combat propaganda; Faisal Abdallah Muhammad Abu Qamsan, head of Islamic Jihad’s security in Nuseirat; Mohammed Ayad Khamis al-Lada’a, a propaganda operative; Ayman Nihad Abd Alrahman Jadi, formerly part of the group’s naval force and a combat propagandist; and Fadi Ihab Muhammad Ramadan Hassouna, also linked to combat propaganda efforts.
The IDF claimed that a captured list of Islamic Jihad operatives explicitly identified four of the individuals as members of the organization. The military added that it took steps to mitigate civilian harm during the strike.
Former Israeli police chief Roni Alsheich has raised concerns about the politicization of the national police force, alleging that officers are being given quotas for detaining protesters. Speaking to Kan public broadcaster, Alsheich claimed that officers have shared their experiences with him.
“I hear from officers that they come to a demonstration with a quota of detainees,” Alsheich said, seemingly referring to protests against government policies. “I shudder when I say that. Beyond the fact that it is clearly illegal, it does not serve anyone. Something bad is happening, and I don’t know where exactly it is coming from, but it’s coming from above.”
Alsheich also criticized far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, accusing him of exploiting his position for political gain. “He allows himself to do whatever he wants, and the political system swallows it because it understands that without him, there is no government,” Alsheich remarked.
The former police chief alleged that Ben Gvir promotes officers aligned with his agenda, undermining public trust. Alsheich also questioned the rapid appointment of Daniel Levy as police commissioner, noting the unusual leap from district commander to the top position.
Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir stated that he prayed during a visit to the contentious Temple Mount on Thursday morning. Writing on X, Ben Gvir said his prayers were for “the safety of our soldiers, the speedy return of the hostages, and a total victory.”
Under the long-standing status quo, Jewish prayer is not officially permitted at the Temple Mount, but police under Ben Gvir’s ministry have increasingly allowed limited prayer. Ben Gvir has previously advocated for a synagogue at the site.
The Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement following Ben Gvir’s announcement, affirming that “the status quo on the Temple Mount has not changed.”
The site, known to Muslims as Haram al-Sharif and home to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, is among the most sensitive religious locations in the region. Muslims are allowed to pray there without restrictions, while non-Muslims, including Jews, may visit during limited hours but are not officially permitted to pray.
Hamas has reportedly provided negotiators with a partial list of living hostages but acknowledged difficulties in communicating with all groups holding captives, an unnamed official told Qatari-owned Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.
The official suggested the group would be in a better position to provide comprehensive information once a cease-fire begins and communication within Gaza improves. This follows Israeli reports alleging that Hamas has refused to share sufficient details about captives.
The report claims the first phase of the cease-fire will involve the release of two men with American citizenship and two with Russian citizenship. It is unclear whether the American captives are serving soldiers, as Hamas classifies all men of fighting age as troops.
Disagreements reportedly persist over the classification of humanitarian cases, with Hamas opposing the inclusion of wounded Israeli soldiers in this category.
An Israeli airstrike targeted the Baalbek region in eastern Lebanon early Wednesday, according to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA). The strike near the town of Tarya reportedly caused no casualties.
A Lebanese security source, speaking anonymously, said the target was “warehouses believed to belong to Hezbollah.” The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have not commented on the alleged attack.
Baalbek, a known Hezbollah stronghold, has frequently been a site of tension due to its strategic importance and alleged use for storing weapons. Israel has consistently warned against Hezbollah’s buildup of arms near its borders, citing security concerns.
The Knesset has given final approval to a bill that raises Israel’s deficit cap and significantly expands the 2024 budget to address heightened defense needs. The legislation passed its second and third readings by a vote of 62-52, largely along party lines.
The bill increases Israel’s deficit ceiling from 6.6% to 7.7% of gross national production, enabling the government to inject an additional NIS 33 billion ($9 billion) into next year’s budget. The majority of these funds are earmarked for defense expenditures, reflecting the country’s escalating security demands.
Supporters of the bill argued that the increase is necessary to ensure Israel’s security amid growing regional threats and ongoing military operations. Critics, however, raised concerns about the long-term economic implications of raising the deficit, cautioning against the risks of fiscal instability.
With the expanded budget, the government aims to bolster the military’s operational capabilities and address other urgent defense priorities. The decision comes against the backdrop of increased tensions in the region and ongoing security challenges.
Israeli police have reportedly begun investigating numerous complaints against Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following allegations of possible criminal acts. According to Channel 12, the complaints stem from accusations aired last week on the investigative program Uvda.
The Uvda report alleged that Sara Netanyahu sought to intimidate a witness in her husband’s criminal trial and encouraged protesters to target the attorney general, deputy state attorney, and others perceived as adversaries of the Netanyahu family. These actions could constitute criminal offenses, with penalties of up to seven years in prison for subverting witness testimony and three years for harassment.
In response to the report, a WhatsApp group was created to guide the public on how to file police complaints online against Sara Netanyahu. The initiative has resulted in dozens of submissions to law enforcement.
One complainant quoted by Channel 12 said, “The complaint we filed today is just the beginning. It’s time for the police to show that no one is above the law, no matter what their last name is. The Netanyahu family doesn’t scare anyone; we will work to ensure that they are brought to justice.”
A Palestinian security officer was killed Sunday during clashes with armed groups in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank. The officer, Saher Arheel, was shot by gunmen as Palestinian security forces carried out a large-scale operation to reestablish control over the camp.
The spokesperson for the Palestinian security forces, Anwar Rajab, condemned the killing, calling it a “heinous crime” and affirming that it would not deter efforts to restore law and order.
The operation in Jenin, which began in mid-December, aims to crack down on armed groups and other lawbreakers to ensure public safety in the volatile area. The camp has long been a flashpoint for violence, with tensions frequently erupting between Palestinian security forces and armed factions.
National Unity Chairman Benny Gantz has accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of hindering negotiations with Hamas over a potential hostage deal, raising tensions within Israel’s leadership during a critical period.
“We are in the midst of a sensitive time, yet Netanyahu is once again running to the foreign media and talking,” Gantz said, referencing the prime minister’s recent interview with The Wall Street Journal. Gantz suggested that political motives might be behind Netanyahu’s actions, predicting that political briefings would follow.
“Netanyahu, you do not have a mandate to thwart the return of our hostages again for political reasons,” Gantz continued. He described a potential deal as vital both for humanitarian concerns and Israel’s national security.
Gantz also criticized Netanyahu’s comments that Hamas should not govern Gaza due to its proximity to Tel Aviv. “Hamas should not rule Gaza because it is two kilometers from Nir Oz and Be’eri and four kilometers from Sderot. Their security must be restored, and the hostages who were taken from their beds there must be returned,” he said.
The remarks come after Netanyahu stated in The Wall Street Journal that Israel would not cease its military operations until Hamas is removed from power. Hamas has historically tied hostage releases to a cease-fire, but recent reports suggest it may consider releasing some hostages in the early stages of a potential deal without requiring an immediate cessation of hostilities.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it conducted an airstrike overnight on a Hamas command center in Gaza City, located within the Musa Bin Nusair school, which was being used as a shelter for displaced residents.
According to the IDF, the Hamas operatives at the site were planning and executing attacks against Israeli troops in Gaza and on Israeli territory. The military said the strike targeted the operatives within the school compound, which had been repurposed by Hamas for military activities.
Palestinian medics reported at least six fatalities as a result of the strike. It was not immediately clear how many of the casualties were linked to Hamas or were civilians seeking refuge in the school.
The IDF claims that it took measures to reduce civilian harm, including the use of precision-guided munition, aerial surveillance, and advanced intelligence assessments to ensure accurate targeting.
Israel carried out extensive airstrikes early Thursday in Yemen’s rebel-controlled capital, Sanaa, and the key port city of Hodeidah, targeting Houthi-held infrastructure. Following the operation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the actions, asserting that Israel is protecting global interests from the Iran-backed group.
“They are not only attacking us,” Netanyahu said in a video statement. “They are attacking the entire world. They are attacking international shipping and trade routes.”
Netanyahu emphasized Israel’s role in safeguarding international commerce and security. “When Israel acts against the Houthis, it acts for the entire international community,” he stated, adding that the United States and other nations “understand this well.”
The Israeli leader warned of severe repercussions for the Houthis. “They are learning and they will learn the hard way that anyone who attacks Israel pays a very heavy price,” he said.
Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Thursday that he had instructed Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi to finalize and present all investigations into the October 7 Hamas-led assault by the end of January 2025. Until then, Katz will freeze the appointments of new major generals in the IDF.
In a statement issued by Katz’s office, the defense minister stressed the importance of concluding the investigations promptly. “It is the duty of the IDF to finish the investigations as soon as possible, to present them to the families and the public in Israel, and to draw lessons and the necessary conclusions,” the statement read.
Halevi, who previously hinted at his intention to resign after completing the probes, has been tasked with leading the IDF’s internal review of the attacks. The investigations are expected to assess critical failures in intelligence, preparedness, and response.
Katz has also declared that he will not approve promotions to the rank of major general until he has reviewed the investigations’ findings and considered their implications for candidates for senior leadership roles.
Judges at the Jerusalem District Court voiced skepticism on Tuesday over numerous examples cited in the indictment against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, alleging that he received favorable coverage from the Walla news website as part of a quid pro quo arrangement.
The indictment lists 315 incidents where Netanyahu allegedly benefited from favorable coverage, but in many cases, it does not directly link him to specific requests. Instead, it claims he had general awareness of these actions.
Netanyahu’s lawyer, Amit Hadad, argued that many of the requests for favorable coverage came without the prime minister’s knowledge. Prosecutor Yehudit Tirosh countered by pointing to the indictment’s clause stating that Netanyahu was involved “either directly or through intermediaries,” claiming he had a “basic, psychological awareness” of the actions taken by others, such as his wife Sara or son Yair.
Judge Moshe Baram questioned whether Netanyahu could be considered involved without direct awareness, prompting Tirosh to deny such a claim. Judge Oded Shaham further pressed for clarification on how Netanyahu was involved, leading Tirosh to request a break to review the indictment. The judges rejected the request and insisted on continuing proceedings.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that a group of settler activists crossed the northern border into Lebanon earlier this month, near the Lebanese village of Maroun al-Ras. The incident marks a significant breach of the sensitive boundary between the two nations.
Initially, the IDF reported that the activists had set up an encampment near an Israeli border community in a closed military zone and were dispersed by soldiers. However, following an investigation, the military clarified that the group had crossed the Blue Line—a demarcation line established by the United Nations—by several meters before being identified and removed by IDF troops.
“This is a grave incident that is being investigated,” the IDF said in a statement. “Any attempt to approach or cross the border into Lebanese territory without coordination endangers one’s life and harms the IDF’s ability to operate in the area and fulfill its mission.”
The military also noted that steps have been taken to prevent similar breaches. A military source indicated that the IDF has blocked various entry points along the border fence and reinforced procedures for civilians approaching the border.
The incident highlights ongoing tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border, where security concerns remain heightened. Maroun al-Ras, a village near the Blue Line, has been a flashpoint in the past, making such unauthorized crossings particularly sensitive.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned to the Tel Aviv District Court on Wednesday for his fourth day of testimony in his ongoing corruption trial. The session resumed after being postponed on Tuesday to allow Netanyahu to visit Mount Hermon on the Golan Heights for a security review amid rising regional tensions.
Netanyahu faces charges in three separate corruption cases. In Case 1000, he is accused of fraud and breach of trust for allegedly accepting lavish gifts from wealthy benefactors in exchange for political favors. Case 2000 involves allegations of collusion with a media mogul to secure favorable press coverage in return for regulatory benefits. The most serious charges are in Case 4000, where Netanyahu is accused of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust for allegedly advancing regulatory benefits worth millions for Bezeq, Israel’s largest telecommunications company, in exchange for positive coverage on its Walla news site.
The prime minister has denied all charges, asserting that they are part of a politically motivated “witch hunt” orchestrated by law enforcement, the state prosecution, and the media.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich voiced his opposition to a potential cease-fire-hostage deal under discussion, describing it as a “serious error” that undermines Israel’s objectives in the ongoing war with Hamas. Speaking to the Haredi radio station Kol Barama, Smotrich argued that the proposed partial deal fails to align with Israel’s strategic goals and does not guarantee the full return of hostages.
“Hamas is at its lowest point since the beginning of the war, and this is not the time to give it a lifeline,” Smotrich said, according to reports from Ynet. He emphasized that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is aware of the Religious Zionism party’s “red lines” and acknowledged their significant influence over government decisions.
The proposed agreement reportedly involves a temporary cease-fire during which Hamas would release some hostages. However, Israel aims to resume military operations afterward to dismantle Hamas’ governance and military capabilities in Gaza. Hamas, by contrast, is said to be demanding an end to the war and the withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) from Gaza.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conducted a high-level security assessment earlier today on Mount Hermon, near the border with Syria, his office revealed, amid ongoing developments in the region.
Netanyahu was joined by Defense Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar, and Northern Command Chief Maj. Gen. Uri Gordin.
The prime minister “reviewed the IDF’s preparations in the field and set the rules for the next stage,” according to a statement from his office.
An Israeli civilian has been arrested for allegedly planning a terror attack and carrying out surveillance missions on behalf of Iran, the Shin Bet security agency and police announced Monday.
The suspect, Arlder Israel Amoyal, 23, from Jerusalem, was detained in November after being in contact with Iranian intelligence operatives via social media. According to the Shin Bet, Amoyal knowingly cooperated with his Iranian handler, identified as “John,” after initially being contacted in October by a profile named “Arianna.”
Investigators say Amoyal conducted surveillance missions, photographing addresses and streets in Jerusalem, Netanya, and Tel Aviv. He reportedly filmed the words “Making Peace” on paper at various locations, sprayed graffiti reading “Sinwar” in Tel Aviv, and filmed other targeted areas using a GoPro camera purchased for this purpose.
The Shin Bet further alleges that Amoyal sought to escalate his activities by acquiring a firearm and silencer, as well as researching bomb-making materials. He reportedly watched instructional videos on constructing explosives and attempted to recruit individuals with criminal backgrounds to aid in his missions.
The investigation also revealed that Amoyal suggested attacking infrastructure, including setting fire to a police vehicle and sabotaging the Jerusalem light rail’s power supply. He filmed potential targets and sent the footage to his handler in exchange for cryptocurrency payments.
Defense Minister Israel Katz stated on Monday that Israel will maintain military control over Gaza following the war, denying earlier reports suggesting otherwise.
“Once we defeat Hamas’s military power and ruling power in Gaza, Israel will control security in Gaza with full freedom to act, just as in Judea and Samaria,” Katz said, referring to Israeli military control in the West Bank.
“We will not allow any terrorist activity against Israeli communities and citizens from Gaza. We will not allow a return to the pre-October 7 reality,” he added, stressing Israel’s commitment to ensuring its security in the Strip.
Katz’s comments came after Channel 12 reported that he told a senior US official that Israel “doesn’t want either military rule or civil rule over the residents” of Gaza. The report sparked questions over Israel’s long-term plans for the territory once the war against Hamas ends.
A scheduled hearing in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s criminal trial, set for Tuesday, has been postponed due to “special circumstances,” Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman announced Monday. The decision came after the premier’s defense team presented a request during a closed-door session.
Netanyahu, who has been testifying in his bribery and corruption trial, briefly left the courtroom during Monday’s proceedings to address a message unrelated to the case. Following his return, Netanyahu and his defense attorney, Amit Hadad, requested the postponement, stating they could only explain the matter in a private session with the judges.
While the specifics of the request remain undisclosed, Judge Friedman-Feldman stated that the decision to delay Netanyahu’s testimony was based on “special circumstances” raised by the defense.
Mediators have reported significant progress in negotiations between Israel and Hamas over a potential hostage deal in Gaza, according to the Lebanese outlet al-Akhbar. The pro-Hezbollah newspaper cited sources indicating unprecedented readiness from both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas to finalize an agreement.
The deal under discussion could lead to the release of hostages kidnapped during the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, as well as a cessation of hostilities that have gripped Gaza for over a year. An Israeli official quoted on Sunday suggested that an agreement might be finalized by December 25.
Egyptian security sources involved in the talks told al-Akhbar that recent negotiations aimed to expand the proposed deal to include more hostages and extend any agreed-upon truce. However, disagreements persist, particularly over the future management of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, a critical point of contention between Jerusalem and Cairo.
Israeli coalition party leaders convened on Sunday to discuss key issues, including reviving the contentious judicial overhaul and potentially dismissing Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, Hebrew-language media reported. Justice Minister Yariv Levin is expected to bring the matter before the cabinet if the coalition forum reaches a consensus on the attorney general’s removal.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly avoiding direct involvement in these discussions due to his conflict of interest arrangement. The agreement requires him to abstain from decisions on judicial matters that could influence his ongoing criminal trial for fraud, bribery, and breach of trust.
The Hamas-run civil defense agency in Gaza reported that 12 Palestinian guards securing aid trucks were killed in Israeli strikes on Thursday morning. According to agency spokesperson Mahmud Basal, the attacks occurred in southern Gaza, with seven guards killed in Rafah and five in Khan Yunis.
Basal also stated that around 30 others, most of them children, were injured in the strikes. The figures and claims that the victims were guarding aid convoys have not been independently verified.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have not commented on the strikes. However, the military has previously accused Hamas and local crime families of attacking and stealing humanitarian aid in southern Gaza, making it a focal point of ongoing tensions.
The Palestinian gunman who carried out a deadly shooting attack on a bus in the West Bank last night has surrendered to Israeli defense authorities, the IDF, Shin Bet, and police confirmed Thursday.
The attack targeted a bus traveling from the Beitar Illit settlement to Jerusalem as it passed a junction near the Palestinian town of al-Khader. The shooter killed 12-year-old Yehoshua Aharon Tuvia Simha and injured several other passengers.
In response, Israeli forces launched an extensive manhunt, encircling Bethlehem and exerting military pressure in the area. Authorities stated that this pursuit led the gunman to turn himself in.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the launch of four rockets from the Gaza Strip within a short period on Tuesday. Two of the rockets landed in open areas, while the other two were intercepted by IDF forces.
The initial pair of rockets triggered sirens in parts of southern Israel before landing in uninhabited regions, causing no injuries or damage. Shortly after, another two rockets were fired and successfully intercepted by the IDF’s defense systems.
The military emphasized that no casualties or structural damage resulted from the incidents. However, the rocket fire underscores ongoing tensions along the Gaza-Israel border.
The Israeli Defense Ministry’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) reported that 201 trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip on Monday. This marks a significant development in the ongoing effort to address humanitarian needs in the region.
According to a statement from COGAT, 55 of these trucks entered Gaza directly through Gate 96, a crossing near Kibbutz Be’eri, providing essential supplies to the northern parts of the Strip. Additionally, six tankers of cooking gas were delivered to support local residents.
Mohamed al-Bashir, a prominent rebel leader, announced in a televised statement on Tuesday that he had been appointed as the caretaker prime minister of Syria’s transitional government.
Al-Bashir will serve until March 1, 2025, as Syria begins its recovery from President Bashar al-Assad’s overthrow.
Previously heading the rebel-led Salvation Government, Al-Bashir rose to prominence during the 12-day offensive that culminated in the rebels’ dramatic capture of Damascus, ending five decades of Assad family rule.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that the drone responsible for striking a residential building in Yavne this morning was launched from Yemen.
The incident caused significant damage to several apartments in the southern city, but no injuries were reported. Images from the site showed shattered windows and debris strewn across the area.
The IDF confirmed it is investigating why sirens, designed to warn residents of incoming attacks, failed to activate during the incident. Siren malfunctions in such situations raise concerns about the effectiveness of Israel’s alert systems and response protocols, particularly given the growing threat of drone warfare from regional adversaries.
Defense Minister Israel Katz has directed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to secure full control over the buffer zone between Israel and Syria, following the military’s initial deployment in the area yesterday. The move aims to strengthen Israel’s security along its northern border amid ongoing regional instability.
In a statement, Katz outlined a series of directives, including the creation of a “security zone free of heavy strategic weapons and terror infrastructure” in southern Syria. The zone will extend beyond the buffer area to counter potential threats posed by hostile forces operating near Israel.
Katz also called for the establishment of connections with the Druze community and other local populations in southern Syria, signaling an effort to foster regional stability and cooperation.
One of Katz’s primary objectives is to disrupt Iran’s arms smuggling routes to Hezbollah in Lebanon. He ordered the IDF to target weapons transfers “within Syrian territory and at border crossing points” to prevent advanced weaponry from reaching Israel’s adversaries.
The defense minister further instructed the IDF to continue targeting strategic weapons systems in Syria, including surface-to-air missiles, cruise missiles, and other advanced weaponry that could threaten Israel’s security if acquired by hostile groups.
The Israeli military has reportedly taken control of new positions along the cease-fire line with Syria, including the Mount Hermon area, after Syrian forces withdrew, according to sources cited by Al Arabiya and Al Hadath.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a visit to the border, described the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as a “historic day.” He attributed the development to Israel’s recent strikes against Iran and Hezbollah and announced measures to reportedly secure Israel’s northern border. “We will not allow any hostile force to establish itself on our border,” Netanyahu said.
Defense Minister Yisrael Katz confirmed that Israeli forces had been deployed in the UN-monitored buffer zone, allegedly to protect communities in the Golan Heights. Katz reiterated Israel’s determination to secure the region and ensure its safety amid regional upheaval.
The Israeli military reportedly declared certain areas in the Golan Heights as closed military zones. Farmers are allowed limited access under IDF coordination, while schools in several locations have transitioned to distance learning as a precaution.
Unconfirmed media reports claim Israeli tanks penetrated the buffer zone by 15 meters and fired shells into Syrian territory. The IDF has not commented on these allegations. Additional forces have been deployed to the area as part of broader defensive measures.
Syrian media reported Israeli airstrikes on multiple locations in southern Syria late Sunday, including the Daraa and Suwayda regions near the Israeli border, as well as the Mezzeh airbase near Damascus.
According to local reports, the strikes targeted ammunition and weapons depots at the Khalkhalah airbase in Suwayda, several sites in the Daraa Governorate, and the Mezzeh airbase. There were no immediate reports of casualties or confirmation of the extent of the damage.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has not commented on the strikes. However, earlier statements from Israeli military officials emphasized that the IDF is actively monitoring weapons movements in Syria to prevent them from reaching Hezbollah or other groups deemed a threat to Israeli security.
The targeted Mezzeh airbase, located near Damascus, has been a frequent site of reported Israeli airstrikes in recent years, often alleged to house arms and military equipment linked to Iranian-backed forces.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar discussed the potential for advancing a hostage release deal during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Malta.
According to Sa’ar’s office, he emphasized Israel’s commitment to securing a deal and reiterated similar messages shared with other foreign ministers at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) meeting.
“There is an opportunity to advance a deal to release hostages,” Sa’ar reportedly told Blinken, signaling progress in negotiations.
The two diplomats also addressed broader regional issues, including the ongoing conflicts in Syria and Lebanon. Sa’ar took the opportunity to thank Blinken for the steadfast support the US has provided to Israel throughout the ongoing war.
Israeli security forces arrested Ayman Ghanam, a suspected terrorist, at a Nablus hospital on Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced. Ghanam is accused of participating in the August 11, 2024, shooting attack at Mehola Junction that killed Israeli civilian Yonatan Deutsch and injured another.
The IDF, Shin Bet, and the Yamam unit coordinated the operation following Ghanam’s injury in a December 3 airstrike targeting him in Aqabah, Jordan Valley. The announcement added that they orchestrated Wednesday’s arrest to prevent harm to hospital patients and staff and also noted that previous airstrikes had killed other members of the suspect’s cell.
US President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming national security adviser, Mike Waltz, will meet with Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer on Wednesday to discuss efforts to secure a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal, as well as the broader Iranian threat, according to a source familiar with the matter.
The meeting, first reported by Axios, comes weeks before Trump’s January 20 inauguration. Trump has vowed to take decisive action in the Middle East, with limited details on how he plans to fulfill campaign promises to end conflicts in the region.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) investigation has determined that six Israeli hostages were likely executed by Hamas captors during an airstrike on a tunnel in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. The bodies of Alex Dancyg, 75, Yagev Buchshtav, 35, Chaim Peri, 79, Yoram Metzger, 80, Nadav Popplewell, 51, and Avraham Munder, 78, were recovered on August 20, over three months after the incident.
The hostages, abducted during Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack, were initially held in a central Khan Younis tunnel with holding cells until late December. By February 14, they had been moved to another tunnel beneath the Hamad Town residential complex.
Unaware of their presence, the IDF targeted the area in an airstrike on Hamas infrastructure, aiming to neutralize a battalion commander. The military stated that the strike received all necessary approvals as there was no indication of hostages being held there.
When the IDF recovered the hostages’ bodies in August, forensic evidence indicated they had been executed by gunfire, likely by Hamas guards. The timing of the executions—whether before, during, or after the airstrike—remains unclear. However, the IDF concluded that the hostages likely would have died from the strike’s effects, such as suffocation or carbon dioxide poisoning, even without gunfire.
The airstrike also killed six Hamas operatives in the tunnel, whose bodies showed no signs of gunfire. Forensic analysis confirmed they died in the aftermath of the strike.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz suggested on Wednesday that ongoing military pressure on Hamas could create an opportunity for a hostage deal.
Speaking to soldiers at an air force base in central Israel, Katz expressed cautious optimism about the situation. “Due to increasing military pressure, there is a chance that this time we will really be able to advance a hostage deal,” he said.
An Israeli delegation, led by Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, is set to travel to Cairo on Thursday for negotiations over a potential hostage-cease-fire deal, according to a report by the al-Araby al-Jadeed newspaper.
The Qatari-owned outlet revealed that the delegation will include a special envoy from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, though further details about the envoy were not disclosed.
Egypt, which has been mediating talks between Israel and Hamas, is expected to present a revised cease-fire proposal. The updated draft reportedly includes “broad lines that can be moved around,” reflecting flexibility in negotiations.
The talks come as Israel awaits a formal response from Hamas to Egypt’s latest cease-fire proposal. The ongoing conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel, killing approximately 1,200 people and abducting 251 hostages to Gaza.
The discussions in Cairo are viewed as a critical step toward potentially resolving the hostage crisis and halting the violence. Egypt has played a central role in facilitating dialogue, hosting both Israeli and Hamas officials for separate negotiations over the past year.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a stark warning to Lebanon during a visit to the northern border on Monday, stating that if the ceasefire with Hezbollah collapses, Israel will no longer distinguish between the Lebanese state and the terror group.
“If we return to war, we will act strongly and go deeper. There will no longer be an exemption for the state of Lebanon,” Katz said, emphasizing that Hezbollah’s actions would draw a broader Israeli response.
Katz cited Hezbollah’s recent firing at Mount Dov as a critical test of the cease-fire, to which Israel responded forcefully. He pledged “maximum response and zero tolerance” for any breaches, stating that Israel will not allow Hezbollah to revert to previous tactics, referencing a tent Hezbollah set up near the border in past years.
He urged the Lebanese government to empower its army to enforce ceasefire terms by keeping Hezbollah beyond the Litani River and dismantling its infrastructure. Failure to do so, Katz warned, would collapse the agreement and prompt an Israeli response that targets Lebanon as a whole.
“We will not distinguish between Beirut and Dahiyeh,” Katz added, referencing the southern Beirut suburb that serves as Hezbollah’s stronghold and was heavily targeted in past conflicts.
The IDF has confirmed the death of Captain Omer Maxim Neutra, a 21-year-old lone soldier from New York, who was killed and abducted by Hamas during the October 7 onslaught. Neutra served as a tank platoon commander in the 7th Armored Brigade’s 77th Battalion.
Previously believed to be alive and held hostage, Neutra’s death was recently verified by the IDF’s Military Rabbinate based on new intelligence and findings. The IDF revealed that he was killed in combat near the Gaza border before Hamas terrorists abducted his body.
Two US naval destroyers intercepted a drone and missile barrage launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels at American warships and merchant vessels in the Gulf of Aden, US Central Command said in a statement Sunday.
The USS Stockdale and USS O’Kane neutralized three ballistic missiles, three drones, and one cruise missile, with no reported damage or injuries, the statement reads. The Iran-backed Houthis claimed responsibility, claiming they targeted ships belonging to “the American army in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden.”
The region’s shipping lanes see $1 trillion in goods transit annually.
A senior minister in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has reportedly expressed support for removing the premier and the heads of key security agencies over their failure to prevent Hamas’s deadly October 7 attack, according to Channel 12 news.
The minister, whose identity was not disclosed, allegedly made these remarks during recent meetings with families of hostages taken by Hamas during the massacre. Channel 12 reports that the minister concurred with criticisms voiced by relatives, including claims that far-right influences have infiltrated Netanyahu’s Likud party.
One relative reportedly accused Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli of aligning with far-right figures like National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir. The minister is said to have agreed with this assessment.
In discussions about the government’s handling of hostages, the minister reportedly supported calls for a ceasefire to secure their release, adding that “the prime minister knows well how to lie,” a comment the minister reportedly endorsed.
The minister was also critical of Netanyahu’s attacks on security leadership, stating, “I would have sent the head of the Shin Bet home a long time ago—him, [IDF Chief of Staff] Herzi [Halevi], [Mossad chief] David Barnea, and everybody.” When asked if this included Netanyahu, the minister reportedly answered, “Netanyahu as well.”
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi has signaled his intention to resign once the military concludes its investigations into the October 7 attacks, which saw Hamas-led terrorists breach Israeli defenses, killing 1,200 people and abducting hundreds.
In a letter addressed to Israeli troops on Friday, Halevi emphasized the need for accountability, stating, “At the end of the investigations, we will also make personal decisions, and commanders will exercise responsibility, from me down. I have no intention of passing over personal decisions when the picture becomes clearer to us.”
The IDF chief’s remarks come amid scrutiny of the military’s preparedness and response to the unprecedented assault. Halevi defended his recent senior appointments, which have sparked criticism given the failures tied to the attack.
“Appointing officers to positions is not a privilege, but a command and operational duty. The IDF cannot afford to freeze,” Halevi wrote, responding to those who argue he should not be making appointments while the investigation is ongoing.
Defense Minister Israel Katz recently refused to approve two of Halevi’s officer appointments due to their potential links to security lapses that enabled the October 7 onslaught.
At least five people were injured on Friday in a suspected terror shooting at the Giti Avisar junction, near the West Bank settlement of Ariel, according to Israeli emergency services.
First responders reported that two of the victims sustained moderate injuries, while three others were lightly wounded. The wounded were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.
A military source confirmed that the suspected gunman was “neutralized” at the scene. The attack appears to have targeted an Israeli bus passing through the junction.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and are investigating the incident. The junction, which lies near a major transportation route, has been the site of previous attacks amid ongoing tensions in the region.
The attack comes amid heightened security concerns across Israel and the West Bank. In recent months, there has been an uptick in violence in the area, with both Israeli and Palestinian casualties.
Authorities have not yet released details about the attacker or the specific circumstances of the shooting.
The Israeli military and emergency services remain on high alert as the investigation continues.
An Egyptian security delegation is reportedly en route to Tel Aviv to advance negotiations on a potential cease-fire and hostage exchange deal in Gaza, according to the Hezbollah-linked al-Akhbar news outlet. The discussions follow the recent cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
The Egyptian officials are expected to present a “comprehensive vision” for a truce, with optimism growing for a resolution. The proposed plan outlines a temporary cease-fire lasting one to two months, during which hostages held by Hamas would be released in phases. Priority would reportedly be given to elderly or ailing captives, the report claims.
Simultaneously, broader negotiations would proceed under lessened military pressure. Hamas would be given several days after the cease-fire begins to provide a list of living hostages, the report says.
The plan includes reopening the Rafah Border Crossing between Gaza and Egypt under the supervision of the Palestinian Authority, with Egyptian oversight. Israel would retain the right to veto individuals crossing into Egypt, while Egypt ensures that Hamas does not regain control of the crossing or the Strip in the near term.
Humanitarian provisions, including increased aid and medical supplies for hostages, are also part of the plan. Israel is reportedly allowed to maintain its military presence in Gaza but would refrain from conducting operations.
Hezbollah faces the grim task of burying its dead and supporting its base after suffering devastating losses in its conflict with Israel. With the bodies of fighters still scattered across the battlefield, the Iran-backed group begins its costly road to recovery, four senior officials revealed.
Hezbollah estimates its casualties could reach several thousand, with most killed since Israel launched an intensified offensive in September. Internal sources, citing unpublished estimates, suggest as many as 4,000 Hezbollah operatives may have died during the 14-month conflict, far surpassing the 250 fighters killed during the group’s 2006 war with Israel.
Lebanese authorities report approximately 3,800 fatalities during the hostilities, but they have not distinguished between fighters and civilians. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) estimate that 3,000 Hezbollah operatives were killed.
The significant toll highlights the depth of Hezbollah’s losses as it regroups in the aftermath of the conflict. Its military and political leadership, including its long-time figurehead Hassan Nasrallah, have been severely weakened by Israeli strikes.
Hezbollah now faces the challenge of rebuilding amid Lebanon’s severe economic crisis, raising questions about its ability to maintain its regional influence and sustain support among its Shia base. As the group begins the painful process of recovery, both sides brace for what could be another fragile lull in their ongoing conflict.
An Israeli drone strike in Gaza City has killed Murad al-Rajoub, a senior Hamas operative responsible for a 2002 bombing attack in Beersheba, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Sunday.
Al-Rajoub was one of two Hamas operatives behind the May 2002 attack, which injured 10 civilians. He was previously sentenced to 38 years in prison but was released and deported to Gaza in 2011 as part of a deal in which Israel exchanged 1,027 prisoners for captive soldier Gilad Shalit.
Palestinian media reported that al-Rajoub was killed in a strike on Friday, alongside three other individuals. The IDF has confirmed the operation, adding that it was part of an ongoing offensive targeting Hamas leadership and infrastructure in Gaza.
The strike came amid intensified Israeli military actions in the northern Gaza towns of Beit Lahiya and Jabalia. The IDF said fighter jets targeted dozens of Hamas facilities, including weapon depots and operational buildings, overnight.
The French foreign ministry announced on Tuesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is immune from prosecution by the International Criminal Court (ICC), declaring it will not enforce arrest warrants issued by the Hague against Israeli officials.
In a statement, the ministry emphasized its dedication to international justice but clarified that Netanyahu, along with other high-ranking Israeli officials, is protected under immunity rules that apply to heads of state and ministers from countries not party to the ICC. Israel is not a member of the international tribunal.
“Such immunities apply to Prime Minister Netanyahu and other relevant ministers and will need to be taken into consideration should the ICC request their arrest and surrender,” the ministry said.
The ICC recently issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant on allegations of war crimes during Israel’s ongoing military campaigns in Gaza. Both Israel and the United States have rejected the case as baseless and politically motivated.
The Jerusalem District Court has granted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu an eight-day postponement to the start of his testimony in his ongoing criminal trial, following a request from his defense team citing insufficient time for preparation.
Netanyahu was originally scheduled to testify this coming Monday but will now begin his testimony on December 10. His defense attorneys argued that the prime minister’s intense schedule, driven by responsibilities during the ongoing war, left them unable to adequately prepare him. They had initially requested a 15-day delay.
In its decision, the court noted that circumstances had not significantly changed since it denied a longer delay earlier this month but agreed “not without doubts” to the short postponement. The decision was influenced by the defense team’s pledge not to request any further delays.
Israel’s Defense Ministry announced on Monday that it has initiated detailed engineering plans to construct a barrier along the entirety of the 309-kilometer (192-mile) border with Jordan, a long-discussed but costly undertaking aimed at preventing infiltrations into the country.
The planning stage, ordered by new Defense Minister Israel Katz, will involve tens of millions of shekels. Initial steps include laying a preliminary section of the fence equipped with surveillance technology, conducting soil surveys, and mapping environmental hazards, the ministry said.
The ministry expects the planning phase to take several months, emphasizing that it is “intended to advance the readiness of the defense establishment for the establishment of a barrier on the border with Jordan, in accordance with the decisions of the political echelon on the issue.”
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued an evacuation order on Sunday, calling on residents of the southern Lebanese village of Halta to leave immediately and move north of the Awali River. The announcement comes ahead of planned IDF operations targeting Hezbollah forces and infrastructure in the area.
Col. Avichai Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman, posted the evacuation notice on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), urging residents to “evacuate without delay.” He emphasized that civilians must head northward, cautioning, “Any movement toward the south could pose a danger to your life.”
Adraee assured residents that the IDF would notify them once it is safe to return home but stressed the importance of leaving the area promptly to avoid harm.
The Israeli cabinet on Sunday approved a controversial bill to privatize the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (IPBC) within two years, effectively paving the way for its closure if a buyer cannot be found. The same day, the cabinet unanimously voted to sever all government ties with the left-wing Haaretz daily, escalating tensions over press freedom in the country.
The privatization bill, sponsored by Likud MK Tally Gotliv and endorsed by the Ministerial Committee on Legislation, mandates that the government issue a tender to sell the IPBC’s television and radio networks, including Kan and Reshet Bet. If no buyer is found within two years, the broadcaster will be shuttered, and its intellectual property will revert to the government.
Gotliv justified the bill by citing the IPBC’s “extremely high” government budget and the need to foster competition in Israel’s media market. Communications Minister Shlomi Karhi, who has long advocated for the broadcaster’s closure, echoed these sentiments. Critics, however, warned that the move threatens media independence.
Iran is preparing to respond to recent Israeli airstrikes on its military targets, according to Ali Larijani, a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Larijani’s comments were published on Sunday in an interview with the Tasnim news agency, signaling heightened tensions between the two regional powers.
The escalation follows a series of Israeli airstrikes on October 26, targeting Iranian military assets in three waves. These strikes came weeks after Iran launched approximately 200 ballistic missiles at Israel, marking a significant escalation in hostilities. Iran has repeatedly vowed retaliation for Israeli attacks, with Larijani emphasizing that the country is prepared to act.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a strong condemnation on Sunday against Jewish settlers who attacked senior Israeli military officers, including Major General Avi Bluth, head of the army’s Central Command in the West Bank. The incident occurred in Hebron on Friday, where settlers blocked Bluth and other officers, hurled abuse, and called him a “traitor,” according to the Israeli army. Five settlers were arrested following the altercation.
“All violence directed against IDF officers and soldiers must be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law,” Netanyahu’s office stated. Bluth had been in Hebron to attend an annual religious event when the confrontation unfolded.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued evacuation warnings on Sunday for two buildings in Beirut’s southern suburbs, signaling imminent airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked assets. The warnings come after approximately 160 rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory earlier in the day.
Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman, shared maps of the targeted sites on social media, urging civilians to maintain a distance of at least 500 meters from the locations. The areas, situated in the densely populated southern suburbs of Beirut, are considered strongholds for Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militia that has been engaged in ongoing hostilities with Israel.
The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has strongly denounced the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) issuance of arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, calling the decision “antisemitic” and comparing it to a “modern Dreyfus trial.”
In a scathing statement, the PMO rejected the court’s “false” charges and accused ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan and its judges of harboring bias and hatred against Israel. The PMO further alleged that Khan’s decision was influenced by an ongoing investigation into sexual harassment claims against him, labeling the move an attempt to “save his skin.”
“That is why the prosecutor lied when he told American senators that he would not act against Israel before he got here and heard its side,” the statement alleged. The PMO also referenced Khan’s sudden cancellation of a planned visit to Israel last May, which occurred shortly after misconduct accusations surfaced.
A 30-year-old man was killed by rocket shrapnel near a playground in the northern Israeli town of Nahariya on Thursday, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA) medical service. The attack marked the latest escalation in cross-border hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.
The Israeli military reported that around 10 rockets were launched from Lebanon towards Nahariya, with most intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system. However, several projectiles reached the town, and Channel 12 reported that three rockets made direct hits.
Air raid sirens blared across multiple locations in northern Israel throughout the morning, though the precise number of rockets fired from Lebanon remains unclear.
Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has issued a stark warning to the government, cautioning that failure to develop concrete alternatives to Hamas governance in the Gaza Strip could lead to “military governance” in the Palestinian enclave, a scenario he described as both dangerous and irresponsible.
Gallant criticized the government’s proposed strategy of transferring aid distribution in Gaza to private companies, supported by continuous IDF security. He argued that such an approach would bring Israel closer to imposing military rule in the territory.
“If the government transfers the responsibility of aid distribution in the Strip to a private company and provides it with round-the-clock IDF security, it will be one step closer to military rule,” Gallant stated. “IDF soldiers will pay for it with their blood.”
The former defense minister stressed the importance of establishing an alternative authority to manage Gaza. “Everything depends on the preparations of an alternative entity that will replace the IDF in holding the territory,” he said. “Otherwise, we will be on our way to a military government.”
The US has warned Iraq that Israeli airstrikes against targets in the country are “imminent” unless Baghdad curbs Iran-backed militias from launching attacks on Israel, according to a report by the Saudi news outlet Al-Hadath.
Washington reportedly informed the Iraqi government that it had exhausted “all means of pressure on Israel” to prevent a military response, urging Baghdad to act swiftly to deter further attacks.
On Monday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar appealed to the UN Security Council, calling for international pressure on Iraq to stop assaults by paramilitary groups within Iran’s so-called “axis of resistance.” Sa’ar emphasized Israel’s right to self-defense under the UN Charter, warning that further aggression would not go unanswered.
Iran-backed militias in Iraq have frequently claimed responsibility for drone strikes on Israel, many of which are intercepted by Israeli air defenses. Earlier in October, a drone strike attributed to the Islamic Resistance in Iraq killed two Israeli soldiers and injured 24 others at a military base in the Golan Heights.
US Special Envoy Amos Hochstein is expected to meet with Israeli leaders tomorrow to discuss ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, an Israeli official informed The Times of Israel.
The official noted, however, that Hochstein’s schedule remains unconfirmed.
Hochstein was initially anticipated to arrive in Israel today after engaging in talks with Lebanon’s leadership yesterday, which he described as “very productive.” Despite this, he extended his stay in Lebanon to focus on “technical details” of the proposed ceasefire. These discussions involved Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who is negotiating on Hezbollah’s behalf, according to Lebanese media reports.
Following their meeting yesterday, Hochstein remarked that a deal was “within reach.” Berri similarly expressed optimism, indicating that only technical matters needed resolution.
Hochstein is expected to deliver a public statement after today’s meeting with Berri before heading to Israel.
Israeli forces killed three members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group during a military operation in Qabatiya, near Jenin, in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and PIJ’s armed wing.
The PIJ confirmed that the three men were part of its armed wing and were killed while engaging Israeli troops in a confrontation. The Israeli military has not issued a statement regarding the incident.
Argentina has formally notified the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) that it is withdrawing three of its officers from the peacekeeping mission, a UNIFIL spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.
Andrea Tenenti, the spokesperson for UNIFIL, acknowledged the withdrawal in a brief statement. “Correct. Argentina has asked its officers to go back,” Tenenti said, declining to comment further on the reasons behind the decision. He directed inquiries to the Argentinian government for clarification.
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported Tuesday that more than 200 children have been killed and 1,100 injured in Lebanon over the past two months, underscoring the devastating impact of the ongoing conflict on the nation’s youngest and most vulnerable.
James Elder, a UNICEF spokesperson, told reporters at a Geneva press briefing that the latest figures bring the total number of children killed in Lebanon since the war began over a year ago to at least 231.
“These numbers are only from the last two months,” Elder said. He declined to attribute the fatalities to specific parties, stating, “It is clear to anyone who follows the media.”
The operations targeted an area heavily used by Hezbollah over the past year to fire hundreds of rockets into Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.
Troops from the brigade discovered and dismantled several rocket and mortar launchers, alongside caches of rockets and other military equipment. A tunnel system dug into a mountain was also uncovered, containing weapons, operational supplies, and food believed to have been used by Hezbollah operatives, the IDF reported.
The IDF shared images of the sites, including a rocket-launching platform and items found inside the tunnel. The operation is part of a broader campaign to neutralize Hezbollah’s infrastructure following more than a year of hostilities along the northern border.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Sunday that air defenses successfully intercepted a drone launched toward Israel “from the east,” a term typically used to describe Iraq. The drone was intercepted over southern Israel, preventing any reported injuries or significant damage.
Footage circulating on social media showed a cloud of smoke rising above a Bezeq antenna farm near the city of Rehovot, which appeared to be linked to the interception.
The IDF has not provided additional details about the drone’s origin or the intended target. Incidents involving drones launched from Iraq have increased in the past year, often attributed to Iran-backed militias in the region.
Opposition Leader Yair Lapid has issued a scathing rebuke of Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s call to revive the government’s controversial judicial overhaul, urging him to resign and accusing the minister of endangering Israeli democracy.
“Levin should go home because of his huge part in the failure of October 7 and not talk about legal ‘reform,’” Lapid declared on Sunday, referencing the devastating Hamas-led attack that left over 1,200 Israelis dead. “He needs to go home along with this whole irresponsible government that brought upon us the greatest disaster in the history of the State of Israel.”
Lapid vowed to block the judicial overhaul plan, warning it would erode the country’s democratic framework. “We will not allow him to turn the State of Israel into a non-democratic state,” he added.
Levin’s comments came after Saturday’s incident in which flares were fired at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private residence in Caesarea. The justice minister condemned what he described as “selective law enforcement,” calling for measures to restore order.
“The time has come to lend full support to rehabilitating the justice and law enforcement systems and to put an end to anarchy, chaos, insubordination, and attempts to harm the prime minister,” Levin said.
The judicial overhaul, initially proposed earlier this year, aimed to limit the Supreme Court’s power and increase government influence over judicial appointments. It sparked mass protests, significant political backlash, and was ultimately shelved. Levin’s push to revisit the plan has reignited tensions within Israel’s political landscape.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched airstrikes on three buildings in Beirut’s southern suburbs on Sunday, following evacuation warnings issued earlier in the day, Lebanese media reported. The targeted area is a known Hezbollah stronghold.
The IDF claimed that it has significantly intensified its operations in Beirut, with over 50 Hezbollah-linked sites struck in the past week. The strikes are part of Israel’s broader military campaign to weaken Hezbollah amid escalating regional tensions.
Syrian state media reported a series of explosions on Thursday near the capital city of Damascus and the central city of Homs, suspected to be the result of Israeli airstrikes targeting positions associated with Iran-backed groups. According to the state news agency SANA, Syria’s air defenses were activated against a “hostile target” south of Homs but provided no additional details.
Shortly after the initial report, another explosion was reported near Damascus. SANA noted that the exact cause of the blasts was unclear, though similar incidents in the past have been attributed to Israeli airstrikes aimed at Lebanese Hezbollah members and Iranian-linked targets operating in Syria.
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group released a video on Wednesday featuring Israeli hostage Sasha Trufanov, held captive in Gaza for over a year. Authorized for publication by his family, the footage captures Trufanov’s pleas for government intervention to secure his release amid Gaza’s deteriorating conditions.
In the video, Trufanov, who recently turned 29, describes a lack of food, water, and basic hygiene products, noting a skin condition that developed during his captivity. He appeals to Israelis to remember the plight of hostages, saying, “Every time you eat something or drink something, remember us, the hostages.”
Trufanov’s message underscores the daily dangers faced by hostages, including what he claims is a heightened risk from Israeli military operations. He expressed fear of being inadvertently harmed, urging citizens to protest and demand an agreement for hostage releases.
Israeli airstrikes over recent weeks have destroyed most of Hezbollah’s weapons storage and missile production sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs, the Israeli military announced Tuesday. The claim followed a major daytime air raid on the area, reportedly one of the heaviest since the conflict with Hezbollah escalated. Lebanese media reported that at least six people were killed, with 13 airstrikes hitting civilian buildings and two medical centers, resulting in large plumes of black smoke.
The Israeli military stated that its strikes were guided by intelligence targeting Hezbollah sites. Hezbollah has yet to comment on either the strikes or the Israeli claims.
The Israeli military has previously accused Hezbollah of establishing numerous missile and rocket facilities within civilian areas in Beirut’s densely populated southern suburbs over the past two decades.
The United Nations has been working intensively with all parties to secure a cease-fire in Lebanon, UN Undersecretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix stated Tuesday during a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Beirut.
According to a statement by the Lebanese Council of Ministers, Lacroix emphasized that his visit was intended to show solidarity with Lebanon and its citizens.
Lacroix underscored the importance of implementing UN Resolution 1701 and praised the collaboration between the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the Lebanese army to stabilize southern Lebanon. Mikati expressed gratitude for Lacroix’s visit and voiced appreciation for UNIFIL’s efforts despite challenging circumstances. He affirmed Lebanon’s commitment to Resolution 1701 and strong cooperation between its army and UNIFIL.
The Israeli Defense Ministry’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced Monday that a new crossing at Kissufim has opened for the delivery of humanitarian aid into the southern Gaza Strip. This new route is part of Israel’s efforts to increase the volume and accessibility of aid to Palestinian civilians amid ongoing regional conflict.
COGAT stated that the opening was directed by the Israeli government as part of a larger commitment to enhance aid deliveries. Trucks carrying essential supplies, including food, water, medical resources, and shelter materials for residents in southern and central Gaza, began passing through the Kissufim Crossing after completing inspections at the Kerem Shalom Crossing.
The expanded aid access aims to address critical needs within Gaza, providing additional routes for delivering resources safely and efficiently to civilians affected by the conflict.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched an investigation Monday after sirens failed to activate in the Haifa suburb of Nesher before a Hezbollah-launched drone hit a kindergarten yard. While alerts sounded in nearby areas such as Western Galilee and parts of Haifa, the warning system did not activate in Nesher, leaving residents without a local alarm during the incident.
According to the IDF, the explosive-laden drone, launched from Lebanon, struck the kindergarten’s yard, causing minor property damage but resulting in no injuries. Fortunately, children and staff were already in a reinforced shelter at the time, reportedly alerted by either phone notifications from Home Front Command or by sirens sounding in other parts of the region.
In response to the incident, Nesher Mayor Roi Levi assured residents that the children were unharmed and had been moved to another facility as a precaution. Levi expressed gratitude for the swift response by staff and emergency teams and acknowledged the importance of ongoing vigilance in the face of escalating regional tensions.
Qatar’s efforts to mediate between Hamas and Israel have hit a standstill, according to a statement from Qatar’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday, though it dismissed reports of withdrawing from its role. Contrary to claims in Israeli media, a Hamas official stated that Doha has not asked the group’s leadership to leave. Speaking anonymously from Qatar, the official emphasized that no such message had been received and asserted, “Qatar continues to act as a mediator with Israel and has made significant efforts toward a cease-fire in Gaza.” The source blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for obstructing peace proposals, arguing that Israel seeks to sow discord and gain more time. Reports also suggested US pressure on Qatar due to Hamas’ rejection of a recent proposal to exchange Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners.
As his tenure comes to an end, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant reportedly told families of hostages held in Gaza that Israel’s military has no compelling reason to maintain its presence in the region. According to Hebrew media reports, Gallant informed the families that both he and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi doubted claims of any security or diplomatic rationale for Israeli troops to remain in Gaza.
Channel 12 news quoted Gallant as saying, “I can tell you what there was not: security considerations. Me and the IDF chief said there was no security reason for remaining in the Philadelphi Corridor,” referring to a strategic area in Gaza.
Gallant reportedly added that Prime Minister Netanyahu justified Israel’s presence as a diplomatic matter. “Netanyahu said that it was a diplomatic consideration; I’m telling you there was no diplomatic consideration,” he said, according to the account shared by families at the meeting.
Gallant expressed concerns that “there’s nothing left in Gaza to do” and that Israel’s key objectives in the Strip had already been met. “I fear we are staying there just because there is a desire to be there,” he added, voicing strong opposition to risking soldiers’ lives over an ambiguous mission in Gaza.
In an escalating wave of attacks, around 50 rockets were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel within the last hour, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). This latest assault brings the day’s total to over 120 rockets targeting Israeli territory.
The IDF reports that approximately 20 rockets struck the Western Galilee, while another 30 hit the Haifa Bay area, including an impact in the Haifa suburb of Kiryat Yam, where several cars sustained damage. Some of the rockets were intercepted by Israel’s defense systems, though several reached their targets.
Separately, the IDF announced it had intercepted a drone launched from Lebanon, which was brought down by air defenses over the Galilee Panhandle. The attacks caused no injuries, though an 85-year-old man sustained minor injuries from shrapnel earlier in the day.
Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara informed Israel’s High Court that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is within legal bounds. Baharav-Miara asserted that the prime minister holds the authority to remove ministers, including on political grounds, if he believes the change is necessary to advance his policies and ensure the government functions effectively.
The High Court’s involvement was prompted by several petitions, including one from the Movement for Quality Government, which urged the court to intervene. The watchdog criticized Gallant’s dismissal as “a narrow political move that places personal and political interests above the state’s welfare and citizen security.” They speculated that Netanyahu’s decision may be tied to the controversial Haredi draft legislation.
On Tuesday, Netanyahu confirmed Gallant’s removal and announced that Foreign Minister Israel Katz would assume the defense role, with Gideon Sa’ar taking over Katz’s former position. Gallant, a Likud party member, had frequently clashed with Netanyahu since the current government took office in late 2022. The prime minister had previously attempted to remove Gallant in March 2023 but retracted after public backlash.
Justice Minister Yariv Levin has sharply criticized High Court Justice Yael Wilner for her decision to hear a petition challenging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing her of overstepping judicial boundaries.
In a pointed statement, Levin claimed Justice Wilner was “turning herself into the justice minister” by issuing what he described as “an outrageous order” on judiciary matters. Levin was referencing a High Court ruling in September in which Wilner instructed him to hold a vote on appointing a new Supreme Court president, following his refusal to do so for nearly a year.
Levin went on to sarcastically suggest that Wilner was now assuming the role of the prime minister by agreeing to consider a petition on ministerial appointments. “Now is the opportunity to congratulate her on going up another level, as she enters the prime minister’s shoes, deliberating on the firing and hiring of ministers instead of rejecting the petition outright,” Levin remarked.
In a further jibe, Levin concluded, “The sky is the limit. Let’s wait until January 20 to see when the honorable Justice Wilner will hold a hearing on the decision of the American people in the US presidential election.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara have extended their congratulations to Donald Trump and his wife Melania on what appears to be Trump’s successful return to the White House. Netanyahu, in a statement delivered in English and echoing Trump’s characteristic tone, hailed the former president’s projected win as “history’s greatest comeback.”
“Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!” Netanyahu said in the statement, describing Trump’s anticipated return to power as a milestone for both the United States and its alliance with Israel. “Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory!”
Netanyahu signed off his message with “In true friendship,” underscoring the close bond he has shared with Trump over the years. The warm words reflect Netanyahu’s optimism that Trump’s return could bolster US-Israel relations, following a tenure marked by strong support for Israel on issues ranging from defense cooperation to diplomatic policy.
At least 29 Palestinians were killed early Tuesday in Israeli airstrikes targeting tents housing displaced families across Gaza, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA. The strikes hit multiple areas, including Beit Lahiya, Deir Al-Balah, and Al-Zawayda, regions that have seen extensive displacement amid ongoing hostilities.
WAFA reports that 20 individuals lost their lives in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip when a heavy airstrike targeted a residential structure. In Deir Al-Balah, located in central Gaza, two people were killed when an airstrike hit a tent. Another strike in the town of Al-Zawayda killed four people and injured several others.
An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) officer has been arrested in connection with an investigation into leaked classified documents from the Prime Minister’s Office, Hebrew media reports revealed. This arrest brings the total number of suspects in the case to five.
The classified documents, reportedly originating from Hamas, had formed the basis of a discredited article in the London-based Jewish Chronicle. The article, later retracted, suggested Hamas had planned to move hostages out of Gaza through Egypt. A similar article appeared in Germany’s Bild newspaper, alleging that Hamas was prolonging hostage negotiations as a psychological tactic against Israel.
According to the Kan public broadcaster, the leaked information was not obtained by IDF forces on the ground in Gaza but through “another type of intelligence.” Prosecutors view the case as critical, as it potentially risks exposing Hamas to Israel’s intelligence-collection methods.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that two senior Hezbollah commanders, including a member of the group’s elite Radwan Force, were killed in recent airstrikes in southern Lebanon. The strikes targeted key Hezbollah operatives involved in anti-tank operations and weapons transfers, according to the IDF.
One airstrike in the village of as-Sultaniyah killed Riyad Reda Ghazzawi, identified by the IDF as a commander in the Radwan Force’s anti-tank missile unit. Ghazzawi was reportedly responsible for numerous anti-tank attacks on Israel and IDF forces operating in southern Lebanon.
Additional airstrikes targeted several buildings in Safad al-Battikh, where the IDF says Hezbollah members were operating. A second Hezbollah commander was killed in these strikes at Hezbollah’s headquarters in the area. This individual was reportedly involved in transferring weapons to Hezbollah cells and overseeing recruitment efforts.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that several drones launched from Iraq were intercepted by the Israeli Air Force earlier today. According to the IDF, the drones were successfully shot down before posing any threat to populated areas, so no sirens were activated during the incident.
The Iran-backed group, Islamic Resistance in Iraq, claimed responsibility for launching the drones. The IDF has not provided further details on the type or number of drones intercepted.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that a drone launched by Hezbollah from Lebanon impacted in the Wadi Ara area of northern Israel, sparking a fire near a highway. Firefighters were swiftly dispatched to control the blaze, which erupted following the drone’s crash.
According to the IDF, attempts were made to intercept the drone before it hit the ground, but it ultimately impacted near Wadi Ara. Sirens sounded in several towns across northern Israel as the incident unfolded, alerting residents to potential danger.
In a separate interception, a Navy missile boat successfully shot down another Hezbollah drone over the sea, just off the coast of Caesarea, before it could enter Israeli airspace, according to military officials.
Turkey’s foreign ministry announced it has submitted a letter to the United Nations, signed by 52 countries and two international organizations, calling for an immediate halt to arms deliveries to Israel. The letter, delivered on November 1, represents a coordinated appeal led by Turkey to cease the sale of weapons and ammunition to Israel.
Speaking at a press conference in Djibouti, where he was attending a Turkey-Africa partnership summit, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, “We have written a joint letter calling on all countries to stop the sale of arms and ammunition to Israel. We delivered this letter, which has 54 signatories, to the UN on November 1.”
Fidan emphasized that the arms embargo is crucial, saying, “Selling arms to Israel means participating in its genocide.” He highlighted Turkey’s role in initiating the letter, adding that it was an effort to garner international support against the continuation of the conflict in Gaza.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has issued an urgent warning for civilians near four buildings in Baalbek, northeastern Lebanon, advising them to evacuate ahead of imminent airstrikes targeting Hezbollah facilities. Colonel Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman, shared the announcement alongside detailed maps, urging civilians to move at least 500 meters away from the designated sites within the next four hours.
“You are located near Hezbollah facilities and assets, against which the IDF will operate in the near future,” Adraee said, directly addressing civilians in the affected area.
Jordan on Saturday voiced its firm opposition to airspace violations following recent incidents involving drones and debris within its borders. Minister of Government Communication Mohammad Momani announced that drones had entered Jordanian airspace in the Irbid and Jerash areas, posing a security risk that Jordan is addressing through its established military engagement protocols. He stated that the Jordanian army “will not hesitate” to respond to threats, emphasizing Jordan’s commitment to safeguarding its airspace and territory amid regional tensions.
Momani urged conflicting regional parties to respect national sovereignty and avoid using Jordan as a theater for military operations. He also called on Jordanians to stay alert and avoid areas potentially containing hazardous materials.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet announced Friday that a targeted airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, killed senior Hamas leader Izz al-Din Kassab, a high-ranking member of the group’s political bureau and coordinator of relations with other factions in Gaza. Kassab’s assistant, Ayman Ayesh, was also killed in the strike, which Israeli forces said targeted Kassab due to his role in facilitating Hamas’ strategic and military alliances and authorizing attacks on Israel. The IDF described Kassab as “a significant source of power” within Hamas.