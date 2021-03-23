Israel Election 2021
Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and and his wife, Sara, voted in Jerusalem. “I hope this is the last election,” said Netanyahu, who has so far served a record 12 years as prime minister.
He called Tuesday’s election, the fourth in two years, a “festival of democracy.”
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin voted in Jerusalem for his last time as the country’s president.
He called on all Israelis to come out and vote, adding: “I am voting today for the last time as president, but above all,, I do so as a concerned citizen. Very concerned.”
“With all the difficulties of the current situation, elections to the Knesset are the pinnacle of our democracy. Four elections in two years erode public trust in the democratic process, but only you can influence. There is no other way,” he said.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz, chairman of the Blue and White party, called on Israelis to go out and vote, warning that Israel could already be on a path to a fifth election.
At his polling station in Rosh Haayin, Gantz called elections a “celebration of democracy.” He added: “I urge everyone to stay calm, refrain from violence, and respect every individual and their democratic right.”
Opposition leader and head of the Yesh Atid Party Yair Lapid and his wife, Lihi, voted Tuesday morning in Tel Aviv.
Lapid called Tuesday’s election a “moment of truth” for Israel and warned of a “dark, dangerous, racist and homophobic government” if Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is tapped to form the next government.
A polling station in French Hill in Jerusalem is ready to receive voters.
Voters cast their ballots at a school in Rahat, a predominantly Bedouin city in southern Israel.
Israelis began going to the polls throughout the country at 7 a.m. for the fourth election in two years. More than 6.5 million Israelis are eligible to vote at some 13,685 polling stations throughout the country. Some 750 of them are reserved for those who are sick with or in quarantine for exposure to the coronavirus.