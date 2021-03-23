Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Election 2021
An Israeli soldier casts his early vote at the Golani military base in Kafr Qara near Haifa, on March 17, 2021. (Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty Images)
LIVE
News
Israeli election

Israel Election 2021

The Media Line Staff
03/23/2021
LIVE
March 23, 2021 12:15 p.m.
Coronavirus patients vote at Sheba Medical Center
The Media Line Staff

Dr. Yitshak Kreiss, center, director general of the Sheba Medical Center, and Avi Baruch, deputy director of Administration, Organization and Human Resources, visit the voting booth set up for coronavirus patients. (Courtesy)

March 23, 2021 11:51 a.m.
Ahmad Tibi votes in Tayibe
The Media Line Staff

Ahmad Tibi, the leader of the Ta’al party, which is part of the Arab Joint List, votes Tuesday in his hometown of Tayibe.

March 23, 2021 11:45 a.m.
Netanyahu, wife vote in Jerusalem
The Media Line Staff

Prime Minister Binyamin and his wife, Sara, take a selfie after voting in Jerusalem. (Netanyahu Facebook page)

 

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and and his wife, Sara, voted in Jerusalem. “I hope this is the last election,” said Netanyahu, who has so far served a record 12 years as prime minister.
He called Tuesday’s election, the fourth in two years, a “festival of democracy.”

March 23, 2021 11:35 a.m.
Rivlin votes for last time as president
The Media Line Staff

 

Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin votes in Jerusalem. (Mark Neyman /GPO)

 

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin voted in Jerusalem for his last time as the country’s president.

He called on all Israelis to come out and vote, adding: “I am voting today for the last time as president, but above all,, I do so as a concerned citizen. Very concerned.”

“With all the difficulties of the current situation, elections to the Knesset are the pinnacle of our democracy. Four elections in two years erode public trust in the democratic process, but only you can influence. There is no other way,” he said.

March 23, 2021 11:28 a.m.
Ready for voters in the Negev
The Media Line Staff

A polling station is the Negev in southern Israel is waiting for voters.

March 23, 2021 11:22 a.m.
Benny Gantz does not rule out 5th election
The Media Line Staff

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and his wife, Revital, vote at a polling place in Rosh Haayin. (Elad Malka)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz, chairman of the Blue and White party, called on Israelis to go out and vote, warning that Israel could already be on a path to a fifth election.
At his polling station in Rosh Haayin, Gantz called elections a “celebration of democracy.” He added: “I urge everyone to stay calm, refrain from violence, and respect every individual and their democratic right.”

March 23, 2021 11:16 a.m.
Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli votes in Tel Aviv
The Media Line Staff


Labor party chair Merav Michaeli and her partner, comedian Lior Schlein, vote in Tel Aviv.

March 23, 2021 11:13 a.m.
New Hope leader Gideon Saar votes in Tel Aviv
The Media Line Staff

New Hope party head Gideon Saar is joined by his wife, Geula at a polling station in Tel Aviv. (Yoav Dudkevitch)

March 23, 2021 10:53 a.m.
Voting in Arrabah in northern Israel
The Media Line Staff

Voters at a polling station in Arrabah in northern Israel.

March 23, 2021 10:49 a.m.
Mansour Abbas casts his ballot
The Media Line Staff

Mansour Abbas, leader of United Arab List, votes in his hometown of Maghar in northern Israel. (Mohammad Zbaidat)

March 23, 2021 10:38 a.m.
Lapid: Beware of electing 'racist and homophobic' government
The Media Line Staff

Opposition leader and head of the Yesh Atid Party Yair Lapid and his wife, Lihi, voted Tuesday morning in Tel Aviv.

Lapid called Tuesday’s election a “moment of truth” for Israel and warned of a “dark, dangerous, racist and homophobic government” if Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is tapped to form the next government.

March 23, 2021 10:26 a.m.
Protester in Rabin Square, Tel Aviv
The Media Line Staff
March 23, 2021 10:17 a.m.
Voting in French Hill, Jerusalem
The Media Line Staff

A polling station in French Hill in Jerusalem is ready to receive voters.

March 23, 2021 10:10 a.m.
Voting in Rahat
The Media Line Staff

Voters cast their ballots at a school in Rahat,  a predominantly Bedouin city in southern Israel.

March 23, 2021 7 a.m.
Polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m.
The Media Line Staff

Israelis began going to the polls throughout the country at 7 a.m. for the fourth election in two years. More than 6.5 million Israelis are eligible to vote at some 13,685 polling stations throughout the country. Some 750 of them are reserved for those who are sick with or in quarantine for exposure to the coronavirus.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News
MORE FROM News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.