Israeli Elections 2022
Israelis are going to the polls for the fifth time in less than four years. Some 6,788,804 eligible Israeli voters could visit the more than 12,000 polling places set up around the country, including soldiers voting on their bases and patients voting in hospitals. The polls close at 10 p.m. and shortly after that the race will be on to determine the make-up of the next government of Israel.
Israeli politicians voted early on Tuesday morning and then fanned out across the country to win votes for their parties.
Religious Zionism lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir voted in his hometown of Kiryat Arba, near Hebron in the West Bank and then headed to the southern town of Kiryat Malachi, where he was greeted by chanting supporters. The head of his party, Betzalel Smotrich voted in the West Bank town of Kedumim and called on Israelis to go to the polls.
The head of the left-wing Meretz party Zehava Galon cast her ballot in Petah Tikva in central Israel, and left for a day of politicking, while Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli arrived to cast her ballot in Tel Aviv.
Treasury Minister Avigdor Liberman, the head of the right-wing Yirael Beteinu party, voted in his polling station in the West Bank settlement of Nokdim. Intrerior Minister Ayelet Shaked, head of the Jewish Home party, called on Israelis to vote for her party to ensure a right-wing government.
United Torah Judaism leader Moshe Gafni, voting in Bnei Brak in central Israel, expressed his hope that Tuesday’s election would put an end to serial voting in the country.
The head of the Blue and White party, Benny Gantz, voted near his home in Rosh Haayin in central Israel. “I call on all citizens of the State of Israel to go out and exercise their right to vote with respect while respecting others. We do not want any more incitement. We do not want more division. We want more unity, more security, more reconciliation in the nation, more ability to accept each other,” Gantz said after casting his ballot.
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and his wife, Lihi, cast their ballots bright and early at their polling station in the Ramat Aviv Gimel school in Tel Aviv. “Good morning, vote wisely. Vote for the State of Israel, the future of our children and our future in general,” Lapid said as he cast his ballot, presumably for his Yesh Atid (There is a Future) party. Before he cast his ballot, Lapid visited the grave of his father, Tommy, a Holocaust survivor who was a journalist and served as an Israeli government Cabinet minister.
Israel’s President Isaac Herzog voted at his polling station in Jerusalem on Tuesday morning and called on Israeli citizens to go out and vote. “Israel is a true democracy. Millions of voters will go out today to vote and decide as to the future and direction of our nation. This is a thriving democracy with a multitude of voices. We should always respect this enormous right that we have, as there are so many nations and billions of human beings who unfortunately do not enjoy this right,” he said after casting his ballot.
Herzog added: “I want to reiterate: voting makes a difference without a shadow of a doubt. Anyone who thinks that his or her vote doesn’t matter is wrong. I therefore call on all citizens of this country: exercise your democratic right, and go to vote!”