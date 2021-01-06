This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Israel’s Cabinet Tightens Shutdown as Coronavirus Rages  
Israel's coronavirus cabinet meets in Jerusalem in October 2020. (GPO)
Mideast Daily News
News
coronavirus
lockdown
Cabinet

Uri Cohen
01/06/2021

The Israeli Cabinet late Tuesday evening voted to tighten the nationwide lockdown it imposed nearly a month ago, the third such closure the country has employed since the coronavirus pandemic began. According to the latest decrees announced Tuesday, the entire workforce will be shut down, except for critical and emergency employees. All schools will be shuttered entirely, as opposed to the partial closure enacted until now. All flights for pleasure purposes will be canceled and public transportation will be reduced to 50% capacity. The enhanced lockdown will be in effect for at least two weeks, as Israel’s coronavirus infections, serious cases and deaths have spiked to a three-month record over the past week. Nearly 800 patients are currently hospitalized in serious condition, as opposed to 650 just a week ago. On average, over 20 people a day have died from the virus, numbers not seen since the horrendous September surge. Over the past week, 7% of all coronavirus tests have returned positive. The most severe figures were measured in densely populated ultra-Orthodox and Arab towns yet, despite this, on Wednesday the religious leader of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish public in Israel announced he would not accept the government’s latest decision, and called to keep all religious schools open.

