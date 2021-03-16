Israel’s Election 2021 (VIDEO REPORT)

As Israelis prepare to return, yet again, to the polling stations, The Media Line’s Mohammad Al-Kassim explains how the country will choose its representatives

On March 23, Israelis head to the polls to vote for the members of the 24th Knesset, the Israeli parliament.

Political campaigns are in high gear for Israel’s fourth parliamentary election in two years. About 15 parties (out of 39 that are running) have a realistic hope of making it into the Knesset, with current Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s Likud party leading the polls.

The composition of the Israeli Knesset, how a prime minister is elected, and who is running … all in this explainer.