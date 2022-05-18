The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Lebanese Forces Poised To Become Parliament’s Biggest Bloc 
Supporters of the Lebanese Forces party celebrate in Lebanon's northern coastal city of Batroun as they await results after the end of voting in the parliamentary elections on May 15, 2022. (Ibrahim Chalhoub/AFP via Getty Images)
News
explainer
Lebanese Forces
Lebanon
parliamentary elections

Lebanese Forces Poised To Become Parliament’s Biggest Bloc 

Mohammad Al-Kassim
05/18/2022

Established at the start of Lebanon’s civil war, the party - which opposes Hizbullah - will be the largest Christian party in the country

This week’s parliamentary elections in Lebanon have produced shocking results rattling the country’s complex domestic political arena.

One of the parties that has gained ground is the Lebanese Forces (LF) party, which seems to have emerged as the biggest bloc in Lebanon’s parliament after Sunday’s elections, a boost for the Saudi-aligned Christian group which is opposed to the powerful Iran-backed Shiite Muslim movement, Hizbullah.

This outcome means that the LF will surpass Hizbullah’s main Christian ally, President Michel Aoun’s Free Patriotic Movement, as the largest Christian party in parliament.

The LF was established in 1976 as Lebanon descended into civil war by Bashir Gemayel, a Maronite Christian, and other party leaders, uniting several Christian militias including the armed wing of his family’s Kataeb, or Phalanges party.

It was originally an umbrella organization coordinating all the right-wing militias of the LF and served to protect the group against numerous adversaries, particularly the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) – which at the time had control over a large part of Lebanon.

The LF’s Lebanese foes included the militia commander and later politician Walid Jumblatt’s Druze forces.

Party leader Gemayel was assassinated in 1982, a month after he was elected president of Lebanon, following an Israeli invasion that reached Beirut. The killing triggered the massacre by Christian forces of Palestinian civilians at the Sabra and Shatilla refugee camps.

In 1983, the LF was defeated by Druze militias in the Chouf mountains, forcing about 250,000 Christians to flee the area, the biggest single sectarian displacement of the war.

Its current leader, Samir Geagea, took control of the LF in 1986. Under his command, the LF remained the most powerful Christian militia and ran a Christian region of the country.

The final years of the civil war were marred by a bloody war between the LF and then-army commander Aoun, who was head of one of the two rival Lebanese governments at the time, vying for control of the Christian enclave. This conflict, known as the “war of elimination,” resulted in massive destruction in Christian areas.

Following the conclusion of the war, and the Taif agreement which officially ended the war, the LF agreed to the peace deal and relinquished control of its territory and weapons to the army in 1991. But tensions quickly emerged between the LF and the new, Damascus-dominated political order in Beirut as it became evident that the Syrian army was not going to withdraw as agreed upon in the peace deal.

Geagea was arrested and put on trial in 1994, after being accused of bombing a church and political killings during the war. He denied the accusations, saying he was the target of a politically motivated prosecution, describing the charges against him as made up by the Syrian-Lebanese security apparatus.

Geagea was cleared of the church bombing but convicted of political killings. He spent 11 years in solitary confinement.

The Syria-backed Lebanese establishment outlawed the LF in 1994, imprisoning many LF activists and confiscating its assets.

Geagea was released from prison in 2005, and immediately went to work against the pro-Damascus factions including Hizbullah.

He is known to be a staunch opponent of Hizbullah, saying the group’s arsenal undermines the state’s authority and causes instability.

The LF elected to stay out of the government after a popular uprising against the sectarian elite in 2019, saying that the country’s political and economic woes can only be fixed by a cabinet independent of political factions.

Tensions grew and clashes erupted between supporters of the LF and Hizbullah and its Shiite ally Amal in Beirut in 2021. Seven supporters of the Shiite groups were killed. Hizbullah accused the LF of committing the deaths.

The LF denied the accusations pointing a finger at both Shiite parties’ backers.

Lebanon shares power among its religious communities, and politics is often treated as a family business. By convention, the president is a Maronite Christian, the premier a Sunni Muslim, and the parliamentary speaker a Shiite.

 

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News
MORE FROM News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.