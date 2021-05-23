Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Meet Thomas Nides
Then-Deputy Secretary of State Thomas Nides speaks at the Pacific Island Forum, Auckland, New Zealand, Sept. 8, 2011. (US Embassy to New Zealand)
News
Thomas Nides
explainer
US ambassador to Israel
US State Department

Meet Thomas Nides

Marcy Oster
05/23/2021

He's a Washington insider who also has private-sector experience, and he's likely to be named new US ambassador to Israel

Thomas Nides, a former official in the US State Department who currently is a managing director at Morgan Stanley, is likely to be chosen as the US ambassador to Israel, according to multiple news reports.

In addition to serving as deputy secretary of state for management and resources under former President Barack Obama, Nides has connections to several high-ranking officials in the Biden administration. He also would bring private-sector experience to the job.

US President Joe Biden is expected to name his envoy to Israel in the coming weeks. The nomination and confirmation process could take several more weeks after that, however. In the meantime, the State Department reportedly will send Michael Ratney, a former deputy assistant secretary of state for Israeli and Palestinian affairs and consul general in Jerusalem during the Obama administration, in an interim capacity.

Nides is no stranger to Washington. He was chief of staff for the majority whip of the US House of Representatives, Tony Coelho, D-Calif., from 1986 to 1989, and then chief of staff for House Speaker Thomas Foley until 1993. He also was chief of staff for US Trade Representative Mickey Kantor. He served as campaign manager for Democratic vice presidential candidate Joe Lieberman in 2000.

President Barack Obama nominated Nides to his deputy secretary of state position, which he held for two years. He has had a long-time relationship with Obama, as well as Biden. Nides raised at least $100,000 for Biden’s presidential campaign, according to Politico. He reportedly was slated to become White House chief of staff for Hillary Clinton had she defeated Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

During his tenure in the Obama administration, Nides worked as part of the team that led to the Obama administration’s approval of a $38 million, 10-year loan guarantee package for Israel. He also worked to thwart an effort by some lawmakers to limit US support for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees and for UNESCO.

Nides became managing director and vice chairman of Morgan Stanley in March 2013, after previously serving as its COO from 2005 to 2010.

Nides, who was born in Duluth, Minn. and who is Jewish, is married to Virginia Carpenter Moseley, CNN’s senior vice president of newsgathering in the US.

Several other names had been discussed to fill the Israel ambassador position, most recently former Florida Congressman Robert Wexler, who currently heads the Washington-based S. Daniel Abraham Center for Middle East Peace. Biden campaign donor and Morgan Stanley executive Michael Adler and former US Ambassador to Israel Daniel Shapiro also were reported to have been under consideration for the job.

The ambassadorship to Israel is a very high-profile job in any US administration and it has garnered even more notice in recent days due to the fighting between Hamas and Israel, which ended early Friday with a bilateral cease-fire.

 

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News
MORE FROM News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.