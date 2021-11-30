This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

Morocco Reportedly Will Manufacture Drones Using Israeli Technology
A model of a Harop loitering munition, or kamikaze drone, manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, in a photo taken at the 2013 Paris Air Show. (Julian Herzog via Wikimedia Commons)
News
News Updates
Morocco
Israel
Drones
Abraham Accords

Morocco Reportedly Will Manufacture Drones Using Israeli Technology

The Media Line Staff
11/30/2021

Morocco is planning to manufacture drones in the country, using Israeli technology, Moroccan media is reporting. A joint Moroccan-Israeli committee will undertake a feasibility study of the project, which will take security into account and determine a location for the manufacture of the drones, according to reports.

The reports come less than a week after Morocco and Israel signed a defense memorandum of understanding, the first such agreement ever signed between Israel and an Arab country. The agreement provides for security cooperation in all forms.

Meanwhile, Haaretz reported on Tuesday that Israel Aerospace Industries received $22 million from Morocco this year. This discovery comes on the heels of reports, including from Defense News, that Israel will sell Harop loitering munitions, known as kamikaze drones, to Morocco.

Israel and Morocco normalized relations in December as part of the overall Abraham Accords framework.

