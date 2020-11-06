Ocean in COVID-19: Saudi Arabia

Date and time: Thu, Nov 12, 2020 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM Arabia Standard Time (UTC+03)

Learn how you can help scientists understand the impacts of COVID-19 on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea.

What’s happening in coastal communities, along coastlines, and in the oceans as humans respond to COVID-19 is unprecedented. Tourism, fishing, recreational uses, have all changed dramatically. It is expected this event will have widespread and long-term impacts on humans and nature. In the global project, Our Ocean in COVID-19, we aim to track these patterns along coastlines and across the ocean around the world in real-time with the eOceans app. We need your help to make this happen!

Researcher Matt Tietbohl, from Red Sea Research Center is leading this global project in Saudi Arabia. In this webinar, he will speak about the necessity of tracking Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea during COVID-19 and into the new normal. Learn about the essential role every day ocean goers can play in monitoring the ocean during this critical time. For the Ocean. For Us.