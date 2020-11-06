Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Ocean in COVID-19: Saudi Arabia
News
Saudi Arabia
Red Sea
COVID-19

Ocean in COVID-19: Saudi Arabia

The Media Line Staff
11/06/2020

Date and time: Thu, Nov 12, 2020 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM Arabia Standard Time (UTC+03)

Register here.

Learn how you can help scientists understand the impacts of COVID-19 on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea.

What’s happening in coastal communities, along coastlines, and in the oceans as humans respond to COVID-19 is unprecedented. Tourism, fishing, recreational uses, have all changed dramatically. It is expected this event will have widespread and long-term impacts on humans and nature. In the global project, Our Ocean in COVID-19, we aim to track these patterns along coastlines and across the ocean around the world in real-time with the eOceans app. We need your help to make this happen!

Researcher Matt Tietbohl, from Red Sea Research Center is leading this global project in Saudi Arabia. In this webinar, he will speak about the necessity of tracking Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea during COVID-19 and into the new normal. Learn about the essential role every day ocean goers can play in monitoring the ocean during this critical time. For the Ocean. For Us.

