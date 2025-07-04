‘Only Force’: Far-Right MKs Say New Gaza Truce Would Betray October 7 Victims

Lawmakers warn against any ceasefire that leaves Hamas’s military or governance intact.

Two of the Israeli coalition’s most hardline factions, Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit, are warning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to yield to growing American pressure for a new ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

In comments to The Media Line, MKs Ohad Tal and Yitzhak Kroizer made clear that any deal that leaves Hamas’ military or governing structure intact would be unacceptable and could trigger political consequences.

Kroizer, representing Otzma Yehudit, issued one of the strongest statements yet against the proposed truce: “A temporary ceasefire that leaves Hamas in power in the Gaza Strip, even partially, is recklessness,” he said. “The events of October 7 have proven time and again that Hamas is a radical terrorist organization that understands only force.” For Kroizer, deterrence and long-term security can only be achieved through one outcome: “The goal must be one: the complete elimination of Hamas’s military and governing capabilities. Only in this way can we guarantee real peace and long-term security for Israeli citizens—and prevent the next October 7.”

His coalition partner, MK Ohad Tal from Religious Zionism, echoed similar red lines, calling partial hostage deals a “moral injustice.” “Such agreements constitute a moral injustice, as they increase the likelihood that some hostages will be left behind, effectively condemning them to death.” Tal added: “It is inconceivable that a murderous organization responsible for the October 7 atrocities, the worst crimes against Jews since the Holocaust, would continue to rule Gaza, just across our border. Evil must be eradicated.”

Though both parties entered the Knesset in a joint alliance in 2022, their paths have diverged. Otzma Yehudit briefly left the government during a previous ceasefire agreement with Hamas, while Religious Zionism remained in the coalition. The current crisis threatens to deepen those fissures, as another round of negotiations inches forward.

Asked whether he trusts the new US-backed initiative reportedly endorsed by President Donald Trump, Kroizer was respectful but firm. “We have great respect for President Donald Trump and his unwavering support for Israel over the years,” he said. “However, Israel’s security interest comes first. Our uncompromising position is that the mission must be completed and Hamas must be completely dismantled. Any initiative, regardless of the source, that does not align with the need for total military victory over Hamas and the return of the hostages is unacceptable to us.”

Decisions about Israel’s security, he added, “must be made in Jerusalem alone.”

Tal also acknowledged Trump’s role, stating that he remains “a true friend of the State of Israel,” but added, “Even if it may cause disagreement with our greatest ally, Israel must do what is right for Israel.”

Both lawmakers were asked whether a ceasefire could fracture the coalition. Kroizer emphasized that Otzma Yehudit joined the government “out of a deep commitment to Israel’s security.” Yet he left no room for compromise: “If the government chooses a path of ceasefire that does not include the complete dismantling of Hamas’s military and governing power, this would be a step we cannot accept. We will conduct a deep discussion and ensure that we act in accordance with our conscience and our commitment to our voters.”

Tal took a more conditional tone, saying, “If the goals of the war can be achieved through an agreement, we are in favor. There is no point in continuing the war just for the sake of saying we continued the war.” But he, too, concluded with a warning: “We cannot stop before total victory—before dismantling Hamas’s military and civil capabilities.”

Despite over a year and a half of intensive combat, the war has not yet delivered the decisive victory many in Israel’s political right demand. Hamas’s central command has been fragmented, but IDF strategists recognize that the group has adapted to a decentralized form of warfare, implanting its operatives deeper into civilian areas and regrouping in unexpected locations. In recent weeks, clashes have resumed in areas previously declared cleared by the IDF, raising questions about the durability of Israeli control. Both Tal and Kroizer reject the notion that this evolving battlefield reality justifies a negotiated pause. For them, the presence of Hamas fighters anywhere in Gaza is not a tactical challenge but is a strategic failure that must be reversed, not contained. “The mission must be completed and Hamas must be completely dismantled,” said Kroizer, reaffirming that any scenario short of complete elimination is “a step we cannot accept.”

While Washington continues to press for a 60-day ceasefire as a framework for a broader hostage release and political transition in Gaza, voices like Kroizer’s and Tal’s signal an entrenched resistance among key coalition factions. For Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has publicly committed to a post-war Gaza “without Hamas,” the challenge now lies in bridging the widening gap between international expectations and the demands of his own government.

As the war stretches into its 21st month, the rhetoric from Israel’s far right is sharpening. The price of a ceasefire may no longer be measured in political capital alone, but in the very survival of the coalition.