Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In

Michael Fenenbock

Michael Fenenbock is an American political strategist in a career that spans over four decades of providing tactical expertise to major campaigns.
Biden’s Middle East Policy Has Enabled Current Violence
Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system (L) intercepts rockets (R) fired by the Hamas movement from Gaza City toward Israel early on May 16, 2021. (Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images)
Opinion
Biden administration
Middle East
Foreign Policy

Biden’s Middle East Policy Has Enabled Current Violence

05/20/2021

The current violent eruptions against Israel are a major consequence of US President Joe Biden’s foreign policy. Intentionally or not, the actions of the Biden administration have empowered the recent lethal operations.

Casting aside former President Donald Trump’s support for Israel has been the central tenet of the Biden Middle East policy.  A favorable attitude toward the Jewish state has been replaced by a determination to encourage and bankroll the Palestinians.

The message that the Biden administration was putting distance between itself and Israel was heard loud and clear by the Palestinian Authority. Newly emboldened, the Palestinians looked at the US actions and concluded that they are free to promote violence against Jews and use their media propaganda to blame Israel, and that the Biden administration will continue to fund them and even endorse their anti-Israel narrative.

The consequences of Biden foreign policy can be seen in today’s violent calamity. They have enabled – and continue to enable — those responsible for violence and attacks on the Jewish state.

In an astonishing act of unfriendliness and ignorance, the Biden administration announced — in the middle of the current battle with rockets flying at Israel and Arab citizens rioting in its cities – that it will allocate additional funding for Fatah, the movement led by PA President Mahmoud Abbas. Rewarding current Palestinian behavior, the administration is literally compensating them for the present ugly violence … and throwing gasoline on the flames.

This is not so surprising when you remember that Biden’s State Department has repeatedly equated Israel with Fatah by giving them international standing and credibility.

From the beginning, Biden’s foreign policy set the stage for the current hostility and bloodshed.

Ignoring Israel’s objections, the Biden administration lifted sanctions on International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, who is intent on investigating Israel for alleged war crimes. The progressive left-wing mainstream in America – Biden’s allies – began assaulting Israel as an “apartheid state;” Apartheid is a loaded word and an incendiary charge. Biden’s State Department publicly and rudely told Israel to butt out of negotiations to renew the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran which Israel sees as threatening. And Biden has placed long-time anti-Israel, anti-Zionist personalities in top positions throughout his administration.

These developments did not go unnoticed by Israel’s enemies who watched with interest the direction US policy was headed and said to themselves, “We can exploit this.”

Early in his term, Biden made public his intention to restore some $235 million in aid to the Palestinians. The PA did nothing to deserve this largess, not a thing. It didn’t renounce violence or ties to terrorists or even improve its governance, but Biden still lifted the sanctions and made sure the dollars began to flow.

Elated, the PA perfectly read the Biden message, and asked itself: “How can we capitalize on this US weakness?” Confident the US was impotent, the PA, repeating the “apartheid” charge endlessly, went on the offensive, ramping up international PR attacks on Israel.

In the US, Biden’s progressive allies fell right in line and reinforced the Palestinian assault. J Street, Peace Now, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders, the mainstream media from the New York Times to CNN, and 25 Democrats in Congress all began parading calls for the US to discontinue funding for Israel and promoting the legitimacy of Fatah’s claims.

The Biden administration has an angry animus toward the Jewish state – that is the message read without subtlety in Ramallah and Gaza City. Biden himself seems disdainful of Israel and has been highhanded in dealings with the current Israeli government. The interpretation was self-evident and overt …  the US doesn’t give a damn about Israel and “We have a free hand to raise hell.”

It didn’t take long for Fatah, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad to begin threatening Israel. The PA, using Ramadan and religion as a lever, called for “holy war.” Palestinian-controlled media began inflaming hysterical emotions and pushing nationalistic buttons. In Ramallah and Gaza City they cheered as rioting broke out in Jerusalem. One senior Hamas official, Fathi Hammad, videotaped a call for Palestinians to buy a sharp knife to “cut off the heads of the Jews.”

All of this intersected and with a murderous result; Fatah ramped up their angry calls for “intifada,” or uprising. Not to be outdone, Hamas and Islamic Jihad delivered a hail of rockets on Israeli cities.

Since the Democrats took control of the White House and both houses of Congress four months ago, the Middle East has become a powder keg.

And here we are.

The author of this blog or other opinion piece is a third-party contributor who is independent of The Media Line Ltd and its partners or supporters. All assertions, opinions, facts, and information presented in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and are not necessarily those of The Media Line and/or all parties related thereto, none of whom assumes any responsibility for its content.

If you believe you have discerned any form of abuse, please contact editor@themedialine.org

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Opinion
MORE FROM Opinion

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.